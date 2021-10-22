Armed robbers on the run in Feilding, school lockdowns lifted

Lockdown orders have been lifted on at least one school while police search for four armed robbers in Feilding.

Four people robbed the Denbigh Dairy & Gifts with a weapon just before 1.40pm on Friday.

A police media spokeswoman said the offenders made off on foot with cash from the till. As of 3.20pm police were still trying to locate them.

Lytton Street School posted on social media at 2.22pm that it was in lockdown, and no one could enter the school grounds until it had the all clear.

Eight minutes later the school posted that the lockdown was lifted.

The original post said other schools in Feilding were also in lockdown. St Joseph’s School declined to comment.

Feilding High School principal Nathan Stewart said his school had not been locked down.

A Lytton Street School parent, who asked to not be named, said she received a call saying she could collect her child early, once the lockdown was over.

“It was very scary, I was freaking out... I just left work straight away,” she said.

Dairy owner Mark Esdot said he, his wife and son were working at the time of the robbery. He declined to comment to Stuff further, but on a social media post said they had excellent CCTV footage and promised to make the four people famous.

Correction: An earlier version of this article reported that Lytton Street School parents were contacted to collect their children early. This was incorrect. The instance reported was specific to a certain family.