Work to do for Manawatū Turbos as business end approaches

Manawatū Turbos centre Josiah Maraku charges towards the try line against Taranaki in Inglewood.

Things need to improve for the Manawatū Turbos in the next two weeks, but there is no need to drop their heads.

Manawatū lost 47-35 to championship leaders Taranaki in Inglewood on Saturday, a tough reminder of what can happen if they are not consistent enough.

Despite periods of solid defence and some nice attacking play, lapses in defence and conceding consecutive penalties were costly, as Manawatū twice let Taranaki get away on them.

Having already qualified for the semifinals, Manawatū have one more regular-season game remaining against Hawke’s Bay back in Palmerston North on Saturday, in what will be another stern challenge.

The Turbos were not helped by losing of first five-eighth Brett Cameron and prop Harrison Allan on game day.

Cameron had a hip problem which flared up in the morning, while Allan hyperextended his elbow during the week and thought it had recovered, but pain returned on Saturday.

Manawatū coach Peter Russell bemoaned their discipline, giving away penalties and conceding tries they should not have. He said easy penalties in the first half gave away their momentum.

“We’re disappointed, but [the problems] are fixable.”

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Young Manawatū prop Joseph Gavigan, left, takes off into space against Taranaki.

The Turbos defended bravely for 30 minutes and led 7-6, but conceded a penalty try from their creaking scrum, then allowed Taranaki halfback Liam Blyde to score a try from inside his own half as he broke away from a ruck, put in a chip and chasd it down to score.

Blyde scored again to give Taranaki a 25-7 lead going into halftime, finishing off a counter attack after a Manawatū first five-eighth Stewart Cruden clearance went down the middle of the park.

The Turbos erased the deficit by scoring three tries to trail just 32-28 in the 64th minute, but gave away three consecutive penalties to hand control back to Taranaki.

“We started the second half very well,” Russell said. “That was the momentum we should have had right from the start, that was probably it really.”

Russell knew Hawke’s Bay, top of the premiership, would be tough but also good scalp.

“I think we want to cement that home semifinal, that’s our aim. [Third-placed] Otago have got Waikato so it’s our challenge, it’s no-one else’s.”

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Manawatū fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder leads a haka before the game in tribute to former Tarakai player Sean Wainui, who died in a car crash during the week.

They couldn’t afford to concede penalties against Hawke’s Bay like they did against Taranaki, but Russell put it down to Taranaki’s strength at set piece.

Prop Jarred Adams went off after 34 minutes with a calf problem and Ropate Rinakama went off at halftime as he worked towards full fitness.

But young props Joseph Gavigan and Flyn Yates did well to stiffen up the scrum. Gavigan was found in open space too in his best outing.

Despite the loss there were strong performances, with midfielder Jason Emery straightening the attack and providing front-foot ball.

Cruden was good in the second spell, playing a big part in their comeback.

Wing Tima Fainga’anuku and centre Josiah Maraku threatened with the ball in hand and halfback Logan Henry was gutsy on defence.

Flanker TK Howden and lock Liam Mitchell grafted away and hooker Ray Niuia made some solid tackles.

It was an emotional day as both sides honoured former Taranaki player Sean Wainui, who died in a car crash during the week, before the game.

The two sides came out together and performed a haka in tribute to Wainui.

Taranaki 47 (Liam Blyde 2, penalty try, Stephen Perofeta, Vereniki Tikosolomone, Josh Jacomb, tries; Stephen Perofeta 3 con, 3 pen) Manawatū 35 (Josiah Maraku, Tima Fainga’anuku, Ed Fidow, Griffin Culver, Drew Wild, tries; Stewart Cruden 5 con) HT: 25-7.