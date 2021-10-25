Horizons Regional Council representation review doesn't grab ratepayer interest

Horizons Regional Council will decide its makeup for the future, including how Māori seats will work, at a meeting on Wednesday.

Not many people seem too worried about the future makeup of Horizons Regional Council, but familiar representation problems still need to be navigated.

How the council table will look for the foreseeable future will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

The representation review was triggered after the council voted in May to have Māori seats in time for the 2022 local government elections.

The review gave Horizons the chance to make changes beyond installing seats for tangata whenua at its table.

It could reduce the number of councillors in general seats, redraw boundaries or create new wards.

The proposal put out for feedback involved keeping the council as it was, but adding two Māori seats.

One Māori seat would be elected by those in Raki Māori (people on the Māori electoral roll in Ruaephu, Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Manawatū) with the other by those in Tonga Māori (people in Palmerston North, Horowhenua and Tararua).

It appears people are not too worried though, with just 11 submissions received for the representation review.

That pales to the 1649 responses the council got when asking for feedback earlier in 2021 on if it should have Māori wards.

The 11 submissions were a mixed bag, with some wanting two of the 12 general ward council seats sacrificed for two Māori seats, while another wanted a 50/50 split between general and Māori seats.

Others used the review process to oppose Māori seats, but the review cannot prevent Māori seats since the council earlier voted to have them.

One extensive submission highlighted an issue Horizons regularly grapples with – the 10 per cent.

The Local Government Commission prefers to have one councillor for every 10 per cent of the population.

But Horizons regularly struggles to hit the mark, mostly because Palmerston North makes up a significant proportion of the population but little of the geographic area.

Ruapehu, on the other hand, has a very small population but a massive area, so regularly ends up technically overrepresented.