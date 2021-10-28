Pupils' iPads stolen from rural Manawatū school

Seven iPads were stolen from Halcombe School sometime between 5pm Tuesday and 7.30am Wednesday.

Pupils at a Manawatū school are having to start projects all over again following the theft of school iPads.

Seven iPads were stolen from Halcombe School sometime between 5pm Tuesday and 7.30am Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said they were still making inquiries.

Principal Alistair Schaw​, who joined the school in term 2, said the theft was a violation against the school, and the whole community was angry.

READ MORE:

* My Wellington: Rana Daoud says Wellington is a place where everyone is accepted

* Rangiora schools finding technology balance

* Finding out how children think when using iPads



Monique Ford/Stuff Dr. Rana Daoud said devices were becoming increasingly significant in the classroom.

“We raised funds over years to supply these. We ask if anyone finds them or is offered them, return them... they're not worth anything to anyone.”

He said the iPads could only be unlocked by the school, and contained weeks of schoolwork that pupils would have to start again from scratch.

“It’s like someone stealing their exercise book... we're deeply upset.

“If people have a change of heart and would like to return them, place them in front of the office. We will be grateful.”

Researcher Dr. Rana Daoud​ says while devices could be replaced, lost memories couldn’t be.

Daoud studied how primary-aged pupils used devices in the classroom as part of a PhD through Victoria University.

“It found students do more than just using the device to find information or as a production medium... they didn't just get devices stolen, but their memory.” she said.

“It’s an extension to their memory... it’s hard to say if that’s negative or positive, but it is as a car is an extension to our legs.”

She said devices also made pupils more eager to independently problem-solve and try new things.

“If they get something wrong, they can push the undo button.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.