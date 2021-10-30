Teen wants to give back after life-changing cochlear implants

Ally Prasitdamrong, 18, is supportive of the decision her mother made to provide her with cochlear implants at age 2.

When Palmerston North teen Ally Prasitdamrong was learning to speak after having cochlear implants put in, it took her weeks to master the “pa” noise alone.

Now she wants to help others going on a similar journey.

Prasitdamrong, 18, was born without hearing, but had two cochlear implants, surgically implanted electronic devices that provide a sense of sound, before her second birthday, which were life changing.

There isn’t a day that goes by where she isn't grateful for being able to experience sound. She is a dance tutor, plays piano and used to play the violin.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North teen Ally Prasitdamrong is grateful at how her two cochlear implants have helped her in her life.

Once she finishes at Palmerston North Girls’ High School at the end of the year, she is embarking on a journey to become a speech language therapist at Massey University in Auckland.

Born with delayed myelination, a delay in motor skills and speech, Prasitdamrong worked with a speech language therapist when she was younger, which was of huge benefit.

She wants to work with people with similar problems and help them have the same opportunities she has experienced.

“I have an advantage. I have gone through it and know what it is like to go through it ... When I was younger my mum didn't have that support. She didn't know that many people with cochlear implants.”

The experience took a toll on her emotional wellbeing so she wanted to support others.

She said it took patience and determination just to learn the “pa” sound.

It took two weeks just to master the sound by blowing over a cotton bud on her palm.

She is trying to learn sign language to give her another way of helping people communicate and is working on creating an online resource with information for families in a similar situation to hers.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ally Prasitdamrong, right, and her mother Christine in 2007, when Ally was 4.

The implants have made a huge difference in Prasitdamrong’s life.

“Having the full ability of having sound has been amazing. Because, I think, even when I take them off, I see so many challenges of not being able to communicate freely and easily with family and friends.

“It’s really enabled me to do the things I love. I love dancing. Listening to music is a big part of my life. Without that I don’t think I would be just as happy as I am now.

“Because I’m able to dance with my peers, listen to those little things, I don’t take those things for granted because I’ve been given that opportunity to hear sound.”

Having started ballet when she was 4, she now does jazz, contemporary and acro dance and is a tutor.

Her mother Christine initially got her involved so it would help her balance.

“I didn't have good balance, and after a year or two I really fell in love with it,” Prasitdamrong said. “It is probably what inspired me to continue.”

At school she fits in like any other student and has the luxury of being able to take the implants out if she wants to concentrate on her work.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ally Prasitdamrong wears her two cochlear implants every day. The implants help her do things like communication, dancing and music.

When she was younger her friends would see if her head would stick to the fridge magnetically because of the implants.

But she’s happy to make people aware of how the device can help people.

She still learns new sounds every day. Recently she got new waterproof covers for the implants and discovered a strange new bubbling and gurgling noise underwater.

The way people speak, accents and pitch can sometimes be a challenge and she occasionally has to lip-read.

She has to be careful and listen to sounds and sometimes gets hearing fatigue, but couldn’t imagine life without the implants.

Previously her mother would wake her up, but now she has an alarm that vibrates and has flashing lights

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ally Prasitdamrong chats with her schoolmates at Palmerston North Girls’ High School.

Mother Christine said Ally had a “public ear and a private ear”. The first implant was when she was 21 months old and the second one three months later.

The first implant was funded publicly, but the family paid $50,000 for the second one, something Christine didn’t hesitate to do.

Implants are now funded for both ears in children.

“The younger you implant, the less language you lose. At zero to 2 they’re losing all the input and senses. We had to teach her everything.”

As Prasitdamrong got older, Christine suggested she tried something that would help her give back to people and explored what universities offered speech therapy training.

A student representative on the school’s board of trustees and a school prefect, helped organise a school fundraiser and mufti day last week for Loud Shirt Day, a fundraising campaign for charities that help people with cochlear implants learn to listen and communicate.