Society to turn former Rangitīkei library into dedicated war memorial

A historical society is in lease negotiations to take over an unused war memorial building.

A heritage building in need of seismic-strengthening may have a new lease on life.

The Bulls and District Heritage Society’s request to turn the town’s 103-year-old former library on High Street into a dedicated war memorial has been accepted by the Rangitīkei District Council, but with strings attached.

President society Kevin Ellery said it was a very positive move.

“We’re not jumping the gun...we’ve still got more paperwork to go through.”

READ MORE:

* Wyndham museum collection goes digital, building still closed

* Award-winning architecture in lower North Island showcases sustainability and natural materials

* Bulls Fallen Soldiers' Memorial gets heritage recognition



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The former Bulls library was decommissioned in 2020 after a new opened in Te Matapihi.

The society initially requested a 99-year lease at a cost of $1 a year, and offered to come up with the funds needed to seismic-strengthen the building.

The site has been closed since the new library in Te Matapihi was opened in September 2020. Council agreed to a 35-year lease.

Ellery said after going through the finer details, the society would go to the wider Bulls community for their thoughts and to make sure the idea was supported.

The building was earthquake-prone and in 2013, its level of strengthening was at 10 per cent.

Since then, the former Bulls library has been classified as needing to be 34 per cent strengthened within 15 years.

Council voted at a meeting in September that should the society enter a lease agreement, the building could not be open to the public until it met the new standard.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The building was listed as a heritage war memorial in 1982. On the arch of the building there is a list of names of soldiers who died in World War I.

Community services group manager Gaylene Prince said the cost in 2013 to bring it up to code was $170,000.

She could not confirm if the society was aware of the clause.

Councillor Cath Ash said the issue didn’t sit right with her.

“This is putting all of the onus on them to get it all up to scratch and I don’t know if... they’re fully aware of all of this.

“We may end up being in a situation where we’ve got a building that ends up being stagnant.”

Mayor Andy Watson said the society was willing to enter a lease of up to 99 years and bring the building up to scratch.

He was not in favour of disallowing public access until it was strengthened, as other council buildings across the district had a similar level of strengthening and were open to the public.

Council chief executive Peter Beggs​ wanted the clause to remain because of his responsibility to the buildings, staff and public.

“It’s a high-risk building, the lowest standard you can get.”

Cr Angus Gordon said they could not contract their way our of rights and responsibilities.

“We are last man standing... it was 10 per cent in 2013 and I can assure you it hasn't got any better.”

The building was heritage listed in 1981 as a World War One memorial. On the archway entrance there is a list of soldiers who lost their lives.