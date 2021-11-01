Community group lights up people's day with free meal

Damien Wilson prepares the potatoes for the “light it up” hangi meal, where 400 meals were given out to the community.

A hearty meal and bit of community spirit gave hundreds of people a reason to celebrate.

Regena​ Te Whaiti from the Taha Wairua Mauri Ora charitable trust worked with Legacy Church and the Palmerston North City Council to hold an event at the weekend called “light it up”, where they gave away 400 hangi meals to the community.

The food was prepared at the Legacy Centre in Highbury on Saturday and then hangi was served on Sunday evening.

Te Whaiti said it was a good boost for the community and it was nice to help so many people.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Volunteer were busy at the Legacy Centre on Saturday preparing the food for the hangi.

“Because we’re not celebrating Halloween this is ‘light it up’. It’s just giving people the ability, I don’t know who believes and who doesn’t, but at least we have got an event that allows [a celebration].”

Te Whaiti was pleased to be able to hold an event despite there being so many Covid-19 restrictions.

She believed it was a good way to show young people traditional ways of serving food.

Organisers fed 100 people each hour from 4pm to 7pm to limit gathering numbers.

Many hands made light work on Saturday, with volunteers preparing food, chopping vegetables or washing potatoes.

One of the other helpers, Ngamo Cribb, was busy preparing cabbage leaves that would be used to stop the meals drying out in the cooking process.

“We have been doing a lot of mahi here ... It’s just cool being here and we’ve got all the people here able to offer their support.”

Volunteers from other churches also helped out.

The event was advertised online for people to get a meal.