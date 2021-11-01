Longburn business owners fear for people's safety due to burnouts

Works Rd at Longburn is being used as a place to hold skid parties and do burnouts.

Business owners in a Manawatū industrial area believe it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt or killed by drivers holding skid parties.

Works Rd at Longburn has become a place where large groups of drivers congregate to hold noisy and dangerous skid parties, doing burnouts, threatening workers, keeping people awake at night and leaving rubbish behind. Two cars were impounded on Friday night by police and three drivers charged.

A group of business owners and residents earlier this month asked the Palmerston North City Council to do something with a bylaw, working with police or changing the road layout.

A Longburn resident who has a business in the affected area spoke to Stuff, but wanted to remain anonymous so his business wasn't targeted, and said there was an even bigger gathering of drivers on Friday night.

He said his workers had been threatened by the “out-of-control” drivers and it was only a matter of time before someone was killed.

“It’s just ridiculous. We’ve got kids in our community that say they hate living there because they can't sleep. The council have not cleaned up. It’s appalling.”

He said it was happening during the day and night, but the Palmerston North City Council wasn’t doing anything.

“The council are blaming the police, the police are blaming the council. The only ones not getting anywhere are the poor buggers who have to sleep.”

When Stuff visited the area on Sunday, Works Rd was covered in skid marks and the cul-de-sac had been blackened by tyre marks. The gutters were littered with the remains of tyres and other rubbish.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Rubbish from tyres and skid marks left on Works Rd after a previous meet.

Nick Evans from Longburn company Nick Evans Contractors said it was at an impasse because nothing had been done.

His staff have had to wait to get into the work site on night shifts because the road was blocked by drivers.

He said the street wasn't being cleaned of rubber left from burnt tyres, which would be an environmental problem.

Another business owner, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said someone was bound to get hurt.

“They have no respect for anyone or anything. It does have to change. It will change but it will be done illegally. Everyone has had a gutsful.”

He wanted the council to do something.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith said the council was looking at short-term options, including road surfacing, infrastructure and installing a temporary keyless gate.

“Through to the long term to an anti cruising or boy racer bylaw, but the quickest we could do that could be nine months.”

He said council staff were working on ways to stop it happening because someone could be killed.

The council cleans the area, but as soon as it took away the debris, more appeared, Smith said.

Manawatū area prevention manager, Inspector Ross Grantham, said in a statement police were aware of “up to 100 anti-social road users” out on Friday night.

Three drivers were stopped and two of their cars were impounded. Two drivers were charged with sustained loss of traction and another with speeding.

A group was seen doing burnouts at Richardson Line and Roberts Line, while vehicles gathered on Works Rd, but dispersed once police arrived.

Grantham said the police were working with the council and businesses to find solutions.

The statement repeated what Inspector Clifford Brown said last week that the gatherings were large and police had to be conscious of their safety, but it was unacceptable to drive in a way that endangered people, damaged roads or caused a disturbance.