Agritech business offers up to $1m to accelerate 'next big thing'

Leila Deljkovic, one of the founders of Cropsy, which won two innovation awards at Fieldays 2021.

A Manawatū business programme is looking for its next class of fledgling agricultural start-ups to help them take their shot at becoming the next big thing.

Sprout, a Palmerston North based agritech business accelerator,has helped build up 59 companies across New Zealand since it started in 2014.

The programme offers business workshops, mentorship and networking with international companies, and ends with the chance to make a pitch for a share of the $1 million Sprout investment fund.

Cropsy Technologies founder Leila Deljkovic​, 24, said even if a company missed out in the final pitches, like Cropsy did this year, Sprout provided connections and mentorship and could change a new business for the better.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Cropsy team (from left), Winston Su, Leila Deljkovic, Rory Buchanan and Ali Alomari.

Cropsy was founded by four engineering students who created a system that used artificial intelligence software to analyse data gathered from a camera mounted to a tractor.

Deljkovic said it was initially intended to identify disease on vineyard vines for targeted automatic spraying.

“[But] the Sprout team were able to see more potential for our tech, than even we did.

“They said, ‘hang on, you’re collecting all this really valuable information already. Why not do something more with it?’”

Deljkovic said that question opened the floodgates.

It changed Cropsy from a single-product robotics company, to a provider of an analytical service that was valuable to wine growers and could have future applications in the wider agriculture sector.

Deljkovic said wine crops needed constant attention but most vineyards were too large for growers to monitor every plant. They had to rely on relatively small samples to estimate how their crop was doing.

With a little tweaking, Cropsy's system couldcount bunches of grapes on vines, detect disease and pest problems to minimise crop loss, and estimate yields.

SUPPLIED The Cropsy unit will be tested at vineyards around New Zealand this summer.

Further trials this summer will test new capabilities to geolocate each plant in a vineyard and record information to create a detailed profile of individual plants for the growers.

“It’s like having a scout, a little [expert] sitting on your tractor constantly looking over your crops for problems and telling you how they're doing,” Deljkovic said.

Sprout lead company advisor Jonathan Good said Deljkovic and her partners had a bold vision and could set the new gold standard for growing.

He said it was an example of what Sprout did best.

“We often work to support businesses with a big vision or those who are working on something quite specific, and help them to see new markets.”

Further information is available on the Sprout website, and registrations close on Friday.