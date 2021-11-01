Young referee finds success on the football pitch

When O-Zaing Ye Nat first came to New Zealand 10 years ago he wasn’t confident enough to write his own name in English, let alone tell footballers what to do.

But now he’s fully entrenched in football as an assistant referee and not afraid to make the big calls as he is starting to find success in the sport.

A Burmese Muslim, Ye Nat came to New Zealand in 2011 from a refugee camp in Thailand. His family are originally from Myanmar.

“I'm really excited to be the only Manawatū youth referee to be doing big games, especially considering I came from Thailand not knowing any English.”

READ MORE:

* Sporting official climbs the ranks in two codes

* Save Women's Sport group falls foul of NZ Cricket, NZ Football over image use

* Football Ferns legend Rebecca Smith goes behind the scenes with the biggest names in the women's game



Ye Nat, 20, said when he came to New Zealand he wasn’t confident and didn’t know how to write his name. But now he is getting lots of appointments.

This year will be his fourth year officiating in the national women’s league, which may not go ahead this year because of Covid-19, and he has done matches in the national youth league.

This year he refereed in the men's Central League club competition and did the Super 8 schools tournament. He was also part of the Central referee academy, but the week of training was cancelled because of Covid-19.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Young football ref O-Zaing Ye Nat hopes to go to the World Cup one day.

He was an assistant referee for a semifinal of the Kate Sheppard Cup, the national women’s club knockout competition and did a Wellington Phoenix pre-season game recently.

Outside of football, he is working at Truck Stops, who are good at giving him time off for his officiating work. He wanted to go to police college next year, but would like to get a scholarship to referee overseas.

“I want to get to the next level. My goal one day is to go to the World Cup as an assistant referee and I’m trying to get my Fifa badge.”

He works with Manawatū’s top referees Mark Rule, Matt Conger and Antony Riley, who is his coach.

Before his refereeing took off, Ye Nat was playing for the Hokowhitu club, but Riley gave him some helpful advice.

“Antony told me I had to choose one or the other and he told me to stop playing. I thought I can't go to the World Cup as a player, but I can go as a referee.”

He said he couldn’t have got to where he is now without the support of friends and family.