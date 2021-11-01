Nothing wrong in 'dirty' managed isolation stay, Ombudsman says

Roger Mitchell of Levin said his hotel room was dirty, full of bugs, and the food was bad during his stay in MIQ.

The room had bugs and other people's hair, and the food was bad, but managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) did nothing wrong in the case of a Levin man’s stay, the Ombudsman says.

Roger Mitchell stayed at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Auckland after returning from England in June.

Mitchell said his hotel room was dirty, full of bugs, the food was bad and he was left with a $3100 bill for his troubles.

His complaints to MIQ were unsuccessful, so he took his dispute to the Ombudsman, who has concluded MIQ did nothing wrong.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Ants in the bathroom of the managed isolation facility where Mitchell was staying.

He was surprised by the response and said they didn’t even acknowledge the room was dirty.

“I don’t think it’s right,” Mitchell said. “I would have thought there was a bit more of a response.”

His list of complaints included dirt on the phone, spiders in the shower and ants in the bathroom that came through a hole in the wall.

There was also hair through the carpet, which he had to pick off the bottom of his socks.

His attempts to clean the room were stymied. A vacuum he was promised never arrived, and he was then told he could have a brush and shovel, but that failed to materialise as well.

Mitchell was baffled by MIQ’s insistence that his room had undergone a deep clean before he arrived.

He was also unhappy about the food, which he said arrived cold. He instead bought his own food from the supermarket that could be delivered to his room.

SUPPLIED The grates of the fan in Roger Mitchell's room at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Auckland.

He didn’t make an official complaint while in managed isolation because he didn’t know he was going to be charged for his stay.

Mitchell only found out about the $3100 fee when a bill came via email two days after leaving managed isolation. By then it was too late to make a complaint because he had already left the facility, MIQ told him.

He wasn’t arguing against paying for his time in managed isolation, but said the amount was a bit high considering the problems he had encountered during his stay.

Because he was making a complaint to the Ombudsman he did not pay the $3100 bill before the October deadline he was given.

He had since emailed MIQ saying he was willing to pay half, or $1550, of the bill, but was yet to receive a response.

Things at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Auckland seemingly haven't changed either.

A woman, who didn’t want to be named, emailed Stuff last week with complaints of bugs on her bed cover.

She was able to move rooms but in the new room found the carpet had food and hair in it and the fridge had a sticky substance inside.

She had made a complaint to MIQ and was told she would get a reply within five days.

She had to travel a lot for work and had done managed isolation previously in February at the Novotel at Auckland Airport.

“That experience was exceptionally good – food, room, cleanliness, outdoor area, and the safe practices by the staff were all outstanding and gave me lots of confidence. It is a complete opposite experience to this one,” she said.