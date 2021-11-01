Pahīatua Track to be closed to daytime traffic for five weeks

Work on the Pahīatua Track will start on Monday, November 8, and run for five weeks.

The Pahīatua Track will be closed during the day for five weeks as maintenance work is done on the road.

Work will start on Monday, November 8, and the road will be closed from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.

There will also be stop-go signs in place between 7am and 9am, and 2:30pm and 5pm, each day.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional transport system manager Ross I’Anson said closing the road would reduce the time it took to complete the work and helped ensure the safety of those working on the road.

“While the road is closed we’re undertaking road reconstruction work at two locations along the Pahīatua Track, along with other maintenance works across the route.

“These essential works will help make journeys on the Pahīatua Track safer and smoother. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we undertake this work.”

Access would remain open to Pahīatua Track residents, worksites on the track and for emergency services.

All roadworks were dependent on weather and other factors, and could be cancelled or postponed at late notice.