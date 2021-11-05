Central Super League back for year two

Jess Watkin will captain the Palmerston North Tūī in the Central Super League (file photo).

Some of Manawatū’s top cricketing talent will get the chance to join forces with, and face off against, the Central District’s best this weekend.

The second edition of the Central Super League features four teams from across the region and is a chance for up-and-coming talent to play with more established representative cricketers.

The four teams are New Plymouth Power, Palmerston North Tūī, Tararua Kotahi and Levin Coastal Challengers, who are the defending champions.

The action will take place at Donnelly Park in Levin and will feature eight T20 games spread from Friday to Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Coastal Challengers Levin lift Super League twenty20 crown

* Central Super League resumes with twenty20 weekend

* Super Smash: Central Hinds stun Auckland Hearts for second win of the season



Joe Allison/Getty Images White Fern Hannah Rowe will captain the Levin Coastal Challengers (file photo).

Central District’s female performance and pathways coach Jamie Watkins said it was a great chance for up-and-coming talent to play alongside more experienced players.

“We designed this competition to be a level above our District’s cricket, so that our regional and development players get more of a chance to play alongside and against Central Hinds and White Ferns to learn and understand the level to which they can aspire.”

The pathway from the Central Super League to higher representative honours had already been shown, with players stepping up following last year's tournament.

“The CSL was an instant success in that regard last year with Ocean Bartlett, Anna and Kate Gaging and Gemma Sims all stepping up from the competition to make their Dream11 Super Smash debuts for the Hinds.”

Last year's tournament featured one-day games, but this year the trophy would be decided by three rounds of twenty20 games, culminating with a final on Sunday.

Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland and Waikato had left a few players stranded, such as Central Hinds star Natalie Dodd who was stuck in Hamilton in alert level 3.

David Joseph / www.phototek.nz/Stuff White Fern and Auckland Hearts player Lauren Down will be in action for the New Plymouth Power (file photo).

While Dodd would have to miss out, White Fern and Auckland Hearts player Lauren Down would be in action for the New Plymouth Power.

While her Auckland Hearts teammates were still waiting to be able to play cricket due to COVID-19 alert level 3 restrictions, Down had been based in Turakina Beach in Rangitīkei and was excited to be involved this weekend.

“Nothing replicates game time, so personally, to have this opportunity this weekend and to have been able to join in and play in the North Island Quadrangular Tournament in Taupō two weekends ago as well has been really beneficial.

“Everyone in the Central Districts region has been super helpful in getting me game time and playing opportunities, so as an Auckland Heart I’m feeling very lucky.”

The teams were selected by a tiered draw with marquee players spread across the four sides to foster emerging talent.

Players were picked from throughout the Central Districts region, which covers both the top of the South Island and the central North Island.

Palmerston North Tūī coach Dilan Raj said he was gutted to miss out on picking talented Palmerston North local and White Fern Hannah Rowe in the draft.

The nature of the tournament meant there wouldn’t be much time to get together as a team before the weekend. However, Raj said they had been having some online sessions and many of the players had already played together.

White Fern Hannah Rowe would captain the Levin Coastal Challengers while Central Hinds Melissa Hansen, Jess Watkin, and Claudia Green would lead Tararua Kotahi, Palmerston North Tūī, and New Plymouth Power respectively.

Central Super League teams:

Levin Coastal Challengers: Hannah Rowe (captain), Georgia Atkinson, Jordan Bolger, Erin Buckland, Priyanaz Chatterji, Emily Cunningham, Anna Gaging, Jess Hollard, Emma McLeod, Sam Mackinder, Charlotte Stent, Abby Treder. Coach: Greg Codyre.

New Plymouth Power: Claudia Green (captain), Kirsty Dawe, Grace Foreman, Lauren Down, Mikaela Greig/Ashtuti Kumar, Catherine Hockley, Sofia Kersten, Lucy Mitchell, Jessica Ogden, Kerry Tomlinson, Sally Wenham, Aimee Wisnewski. Coach: Debu Banik.

Palmerston North Tūī: Jess Watkin (captain), Aniela Apperley, Tayla Brown, Amy Foreman, Kate Gaging, Gemma Lovewell, Bella Minnis, Cate Pedersen, Ella Ranson, Monique Rees, Olivia West, Sian Ruck/Ashleigh Hurley. Coach: Dilan Raj.

Tararua Kotahi: Melissa Hansen (captain), Ocean Bartlett, Sarah Calkin, Olivia Clark, Hannah Findlay, Macy Lyford, Rosemary Mair, Caitlin Marshall, Molly Noema-Barnett, Jasmine Odell, Sophie Pyott, Gemma Sims, Ellen Smith. Coaches: Dave Meiring and Jamie Watkins.