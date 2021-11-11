Horowhenua councillors vote for closure of 'contentious' Levin Landfill

A group of protestors gathers outside the Horowhenua District Council building on Wednesday, voicing their desire for the town’s landfill to be closed.

The controversial Levin Landfill’s days look to be numbered after councillors signalled their intention to permanently close the dump.

A group of about 30 protestors gathered outside the Horowhenua District Council building on Wednesday, voicing their desire for the landfill to be closed.

The demonstrators’ signs drew a chorus of car horns and cheers as people drove past down the main street of Levin.

Inside the building, after more than an hour of deliberations held behind closed doors, councillors voted 7-4 in favour of closing the landfill in 2022.

Pareraukawa Moore, 12, is one of several protestors lobbying for the permanent closure of the Levin Landfill.

As the dump was already closed for six months, with waste from Horowhenua being taken to Bonny Glen Landfill, the landfill would effectively be shut immediately.

The other options available to councillors were closing the dump before the end of 2025 or continuing it until 2037, the end of its consent period.

The vote was for a preferred option, so public consultation and a final decision in February next year would be needed before the future of the landfill was officially decided.

The protest was organised by Over It, a collection of individuals and community organisations that started a campaign to close the landfill.

Spokesperson Peter Thompson said he was “thrilled and excited” with the council’s decision, but there was still work to be done.

The report had made it clear the best option was to close the landfill, sooner rather than later, he said.

“It’s a win for the environment, it’s a win for the community.”

Jennie Woodford says the landfill should have been closed years ago.

One of the protesters, Jennie Woodford, said she was concerned about the leachate from the landfill and its effect on the local environment.

“It should have been closed years ago, let's face it. It should have been closed and cleaned up and council seem to just, it’s in the too hard basket, so they just leave it and hope [the] next council will sort it out and it’s just not happening.”

As part of the 2019 Levin Landfill Agreement, the council established a project management group to commission independent environmental, social and cultural reports and to review the landfill’s closure date.

David Moore, a representative of Ngāti Pareraukawa and the Hokio Beach community in the project management group, said the dump was an environmental embarrassment.

“All the evidence is in favour of closure really, it’s a disaster of an environmental dump, and it’s too small, it’s not economic, and it’s in the wrong place.”

David Moore and his mokopuna, Pareraukawa Moore.

The decision made by councillors aligned with an independent report presented at the meeting by Morrison Solutions, which recommended closing the landfill in 2022.

A report conducted by Business and Economic Research Limited (BERL), found closing the landfill in 2022 was the best option when social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being was taken into account.

This recommendation was echoed by council chief executive David Clapperton.

Councillor Christine Mitchell, who voted for closing the landfill in 2022, said it was time to start a new era of producing less waste and reconsidering how waste was disposed.

“We need to look at rubbish in a totally different way.”

Councillor Ross Brannigan is concerned about the impact on ratepayers.

Mayor Bernie Wanden, who voted in favour of closing the landfill in 2022, said it had been, and would continue to be, a contentious issue.

He said there was overwhelming evidence from the report that supported closing the landfill in 2022, and it was “the right thing to do”.

Councillor Ross Brannigan, who voted against closing the landfill in 2022, said closing it immediately would not fix the leachate issues.

He was also concerned about the impact on ratepayers.

“Whatever decision we make, our decision needs to be for our whole community and not just part of it.”