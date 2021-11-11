Tararua turns focus to rural residents on road to 90 per cent vaccination

Dannevirke, Woodville, Etetāhuna and Pahīatua are all at or above 70 per cent fully vaccinated, so Tararua Health Group vaccinators are shifting their focus to mobile and pop-up clinics to boost vaccination rates in remote areas.

Tararua vaccinators are on a road to the middle of nowhere taking clinics to the district’s remote regions in an effort to reach the 90 per cent vaccination target.

Mayor Tracey Collis said healthcare workers, iwi and volunteers had done a great job ramping up the roll-out in the main towns, and the district had reassuringly broken 80 per cent for first doses.

But Tararua still lagged behind its neighbours, particularly in rural areas, and Tararua Health Group was introducing targeted efforts such as mobile clinics and pop-up vaccination sites at gatherings.

“Covid will reach Tararua at some point, as it is so easily transmissible... [so] staging more events and opportunities to make vaccination convenient for people, both in location and time, is important.”

SUPPLIED Despite a lot of advice from family and friends, Raniera Blake made up his own mind about getting his "dots" this weekend.

The week before Super Saturday, only 46 per cent of Tararua residents were fully vaccinated, by October 20th that had grown to 59.5 per cent.

The latest Ministry of Health figures show 69 per cent of the district have now received both doses of vaccine, and 82 per cent have had at least one.

Overall, MidCentral has reached 88 per cent coverage for first doses, and 76 per cent for the second dose.

Tararua Health operations manager Samantha Chapman said with the main towns at or above 80 per cent for first dose vaccinations, and 70 per cent fully vaccinated, it was time for a more targeted approach.

Vaccinators had shifted their focus to the remoter parts of the district, where it was difficult for people living there to find time to travel to a clinic.

The mountainous areas along Tararua’s East Coast had some of the lowest vaccination rates in the lower North Island.

Only 58.6 per cent of residents around Kaitawa were fully vaccinated, and Owhanga, which included the villages of Pongaroa and Ākitio, was at 62.1 per cent.

Caleb Harris/Stuff The mountainous and remote areas of Tararua’s East Coast have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the lower North Island, with Kaitawa 58.6 per cent fully vaccinated and the Owhanga region around Pongaroa at 62.1 per cent.

Chapman said vaccinators were taking a two-prong approach to reach people in such “hotspots”.

The first was taking the vaccination clinics to them.

“We’ve been utilising a MidCentral campervan... with mobile clinics, trying to catch three or four areas in a day.”

Most recently, the campervan took a trip out to Norsewood, Pongaroa and Ormondville, on a 170 kilometre circuit where the travel alone took up one-quarter of a working day.

Chapman said with the size of Tararua, the mobile clinics took a lot of planning and co-ordination.

“[And] the further you go from where the vaccines being stored, the more complicated it gets.”

The next mobile clinic outing was still being organised, but Chapman said communities would be given plenty of notice via social media when it happened.

The second approach was what Chapman described as “opportunistic vaccination”.

“We’re trying to catch people when they are coming into town anyway. When people come in to their GPs, for check-ups or to renew a prescription, or at the supermarket [etc.].”

For example, vaccinators attended the local Young Farmers club’s monthly meeting at the Mangatera Hotel, in Dannevirke last week.

“We've been getting a lot of first doses that way, which shows we’re reaching new people.”

Chapman said Tararua’s vaccination clinics were also opening on weekends and the occasional late nights, to make them more convenient for rural workers.

“We’re constantly talking with the community to find out what worked best for them.”

Up-to-date information about clinic hours, and mobile clinic dates and destinations, is available on MidCentral’s Facebook page and website.