Whanganui’s first Covid case in 19 months is a visitor

The Whanganui District Health Board says the region’s first Covid-19 case since April last year is a visitor to Whanganui.

No information has been released about when the person arrived in Whanganui, but the Ministry of Health says the person showed symptoms on Thursday, was tested on Friday and a positive result was returned on Saturday.

The DHB says the case is being monitored closely by health professionals and the person is reported to be well.

They are self-isolating at a managed SIQ facility under the supervision and care of a local Covid-19 community care team.

There have been no further confirmed positive cases, and no further locations of interest have been identified.

The two locations identified are the Kai Iwi beach public toilets between Tuesday and Thursday last week, and the Polson St Foodmarket in Castlecliff on Friday.

The DHB says the confirmed case has been compliant with Public Health and had used the QR code scanner, which has helped with tracking locations of interest and close contacts.

All close contacts have been followed up and tested if needed, and are isolating while they wait for results. Contact tracing is being managed by Public Health.

About 155 people were tested at the Whanganui Hospital testing station over the weekend and the DHB says there has been “a good uptake” at vaccination centres.

It would not release the location of its SIQ facilities, which provide supervised isolation, citing privacy and security.

A range of different facilities are available in Whanganui, and each SIQ facility has been established to meet the needs of those who require it.