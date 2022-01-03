Dannevirke: Home to a fantasy cave and one of NZ’s largest tōtara trees

New Zealand is riddled with those towns you only hear about when the bad things happen. Stuff has visited some of those towns to look for their heart and to see why people chose to call it home. Today is the Tararua town of Dannevirke.

The small but friendly Tararua town of Dannevirke rarely gets much attention from the wider world.

Except when a massive clump of fat and rats clogged the sewers, creating a sinkhole on a main street. That story went viral in 2017, and was reported on by media around the world.

To a lot of people, Dannevirke is one of those small towns you might pass through, but not spend a lot of time in. But there is more than just a Viking sign to welcome you.

READ MORE:

* Woodville residents petition Intercity to restore bus stop after 'temporary' route change

* Provincial Growth Fund pumps money into Te Apiti Manawatū Gorge

* Tararua's rough year a steep learning curve for first-year mayor Tracey Collis



DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis is planning on getting out to a few different places in the region. (file photo)

It is home to 5508 people, according to the 2018 census, and Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis says there are lots of great outdoor spots in and around the town.

Over summer, she is planning on getting out to a few different places in the region that she hasn’t been to yet.

One place on her list is the Mangatoro Scenic Reserve, 15 kilometres east of Dannevirke, which features a giant tōtara – one of the largest in New Zealand.

With the Covid-19 pandemic ongoing, finding things to do outdoors and avoiding crowds will be an even better option this summer.

She says the domain and campground are also excellent spots, and expects others to be exploring their backyards as well.

DAVID UNWIN / FAIRFAX NZ./Stuff The Fantasy Cave started as a small Christmas cave in 1989 (file photo).

Another Dannevirke attraction is the Fantasy Cave, which has been around for more than 30 years and Collis says is a “generational” attraction.

It has been a part of the town for so long that she knows people that went to the cave when they were children, and have returned when they had children of their own.

The Fantasy Cave started as a small Christmas cave in 1989, but over the years it has become a year-round exhibit with displays of fairy tales, nursery rhymes and well known stories.

However, it has been out of operation since the start of 2020 due to the building not passing a safety inspection.

Last year, they were able to put on a temporary display for the Christmas season, but that couldn't happen this year due to Covid-19.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Elizabeth Edwards has volunteered with the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave for 20 years.

Elizabeth Edwards, who has been volunteering for the Fantasy Cave since 2001, says there is hope it will be back up and running soon.

They have bought some land where they plan to build a new purpose-built facility.

They have enough money to demolish the building on the site, and they are trying to raise money for the new build through grant applications.

It will be a single storey, with wheelchair access, and an education room.

“We’ll be able to offer a trip through the cave, but if a class is doing a particular theme or topic we can use that education room, develop it, do activities, anything from acting, drama, art, music, anything.

“I find that part really exciting, I think that just takes the cave to a whole new level.”

The Fantasy Cave has had many displays over the years, a castle made completely of plastic bottles, a railway model of the town, nursery rhymes, The Emperor's New Clothes, Hansel and Gretel, and many more.

They get lots of school groups from Palmerston North and Whanganui but the closure of the Manawatū Gorge had reduced that.

At the height of their attendance, they had 18,000 people coming through each year, more recently, before it temporarily closed, it was getting 10,000 to 12,000 a year.

“It is estimated the cave, at full height, has brought in $20 million to the town in coffee and shopping and that kind of thing,” Edwards says.

It is a hugely popular attraction, and despite its temporary closure, she still gets phone calls from people wanting to book into the cave.

But there is hope it will be back up and running soon, and there will once again be smiles on the faces of children and parents alike as they visit the cave.