Arrival of refugees to Horowhenua delayed

Red Cross will be involved in helping the Colombian refugees to settle into life in Horowhenau (file photo).

Refugees who were due to arrive in Horowhenua in November last year now won’t arrive until July at the earliest.

Immigration New Zealand had planned for the arrival of refugees from Colombia to Levin in November 2021, but their arrival has been delayed due to Covid-19.

Immigration New Zealand acting general manager of refugee and migrant services Glenn Rose said refugee resettlement was a whole community effort and the Covid-19 response was taking the forefront at the moment.

“We worked in consultation with local government and iwi, and the threat of the Delta variant at the time meant that many local providers were focused on supporting the vaccination response.

“Immigration New Zealand is committed to refugee resettlement being a whole community response and through consultation with Horowhenua District Council and iwi partners we agreed to defer refugee resettlement in the region until July 2022.”

This meant community services, district council, and iwi providers could continue to focus on supporting the region in its Covid-19 response, without stretching beyond the capacity of the community.

Rose said Immigration New Zealand remained committed to settlement in Horowhenua and wanted to ensure former refugee families had all the required support in place to welcome them into the community.

New Zealand’s refugee quota reflected the government’s commitment to fulfilling its international humanitarian commitments to provide resettlement for refugees with priority protection needs.

Resettlement was paused in March 2020 due to the impacts of Covid-19.

Immigration New Zealand had worked with the International Organisation for Migration and the United Nations Refugee Agency to arrange resettlement when travel and transit routes were considered safe.

As a result, there was a limited resumption of New Zealand’s refugee quota programme from February 2021.

While the programme was due to resettle 1500 people between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the ongoing global effect of Covid-19 meant this number would not be reached, Rose said.

Instead, the government had agreed to a revised settlement figure of 750 to 1000 individuals in New Zealand under the refugee quota programme.

Immigration New Zealand had resettled 636 refugees into New Zealand since March 2020.

When they do arrive, Red Cross will be involved in helping the families settle into their new homes.