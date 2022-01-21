State Highway 1 closed after car crash near Foxton

All occupants have been cleared from the cars involved in the crash.

Two people are in serious condition and one in moderate condition after two cars collided on State Highway 1, south of Foxton on Friday afternoon.

Staff from Fire and Emergency New Zealand are busy extinguishing fire from both vehicles, however it has been confirmed that all persons involved have been cleared from the vehicles.

Diversions are in place near the intersection of SH1 and Oturoa Road while police work to clear the road.

Motorists are asked to take extra care along this route and expect delays while emergency services clear the road.