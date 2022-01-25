Covid-19: New Palmerston North case takes total number to three

Covid-19 data modeller Michael Plank says most vaccinated people will get mild or no symptoms, and things like masks and social distancing will help reduce infections.

Another case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in Palmerston North has been found, connected to the person who arrived in the city from MIQ in Christchurch.

The finding, announced on Tuesday afternoon, takes the total number of cases in the Manawatū to three.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update, said the third case was a household contact of the other two.

They tested positive while isolating at home in Manawatū.

READ MORE:

* Red light puts a stop to Rural Games in Palmerston North

* Covid-19: Is it Omicron, a cold or hayfever? Symptoms to look out for

* Covid-19: Second Manawatū Omicron case, a household contact of first case



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff People should get tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

MidCentral District Health Board said there were no additional locations of interest to add since the new case was in isolation since before they became infectious.

The new case was not unexpected.

“It is a difficult time for the whānau, and we continue to support them to isolate safely at home,” the board said.

The first Omicron case in the city was announced on Wednesday as a person who arrived in Palmerston North after spending time in Christchurch.

The board processed 309 Covid tests on Monday.

Booster doses hit 38,915 as of midnight Monday, meaning 59 per cent of people eligible for a booster had received one.

Māori and Pasifika vaccine rates were rising, with 87 per cent of Māori aged 12 or older and 96 per cent of Pasifika in the same age bracket fully vaccinated.

Another nine cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country were announced on Tuesday.

Six in Auckland are all linked, two in Tauranga are part of the same household and the final case, in Nelson, was also a household contact of a previous case.