One person dead after serious crash near Palmerston North

Motorists are being asked to avoid Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Rd.

One person has died after a crash on Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Road near Palmerston North on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the roadat 5.10pm after a vehicle crashed into a bank.

The road was closed from Rongotea Rd and Gillespies Line for several hours but has now reopened.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters were also sent to the scene but were not required.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.