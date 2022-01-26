One person dead after serious crash near Palmerston North
One person has died after a crash on Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Road near Palmerston North on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services were called to the roadat 5.10pm after a vehicle crashed into a bank.
The road was closed from Rongotea Rd and Gillespies Line for several hours but has now reopened.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters were also sent to the scene but were not required.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.