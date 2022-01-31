Business owner worries for elderly and vulnerable bankers as branch goes cashless

Capers Cafe owner Russell Johnson has been banking with BNZ for decades and feels left behind by the decision to go cashless.

A suburban bank in Palmerston North is going cashless leaving some business owners and residents feeling left behind.

BNZ Terrace End has been a long-standing community bank but its decision to go cashless means local residents and business owners will have no choice but to drive into the central city.

Russell Johnson owns Capers Cafe and says he has security concerns about using the CBD branch in The Plaza.

“We’re expected to walk to the BNZ through The Plaza with huge amounts of money. It's not really safe and it’s not realistic.

“I’ve got two options: I either got to carry a higher float level, which increases the danger of robberies, or I change to another bank.”

Terrace End has a large elderly population with several retirement communities in proximity to the suburban shops.

Johnson believes a lot of elderly and vulnerable people who rely on cash will find it difficult or will be unable to make regular trips into the city centre to do their banking.

“I know the young ones live by paywave. And I know that’s coming in.

“But, I still think they need to have a customer-friendly approach for all.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The BNZ at Terrace End is one of only two branches in Palmerston North.

Johnson complained to BNZ and received a response telling him “95 per cent or more transactions can be migrated to a self-service channel”, adding the “next full-service branch is within driving distance”.

But he said the response invited more questions than answers.

“What is driving distance? Levin is in driving distance, Feilding is in driving distance, Wellington is in driving distance.”

The respons said BNZ appreciated [Johnson] “bringing these issues to our attention as the location to have change orders done sounds as though it could cause issues”.

But Johnson worried the winding down of cash services at BNZ could mean an end to the community bank his business relied on.

“There’s no longer a BNZ in Marton, there’s not one in Bulls. All the little townships’ [branches] are gone.

“So once they twist us to cashless, how long is it still going to be a branch?”

BNZ had not made a decision to close the branch, but in 2020 it closed its banks in Dannevirke, Waipukurau and Wairoa.

When those closures were announced, local officials voiced the same concerns about elderly and vulnerable people being left behind, though they accepted it was ultimately a business decision.

A statement provided by BNZ to Stuff said demand for cash at the branch had significantly dropped.

“Our customers use the Smart ATMs to withdraw and deposit cash and enjoy the ease of doing so.

“Our people are there to help customers use the ATMs and support them to do their banking.

“We've got a number of ways that make it easy and safe for businesses to get hold of cash including a direct cash service and they can also withdraw and deposit using our ATMs.”