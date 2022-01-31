Tokomaru community shed burnt to the ground in suspicious fire

Toko Boys, Micky Blackbourn, Nathan Smart holding son Jax Lulham, 2, Aaron Pickett, and Mitch Williams are gutted after the Koha Shed was burnt down under suspicious circumstances.

A community shed full of donated goods, that was started when New Zealand first went into Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, has been reduced to ashes after a suspicious fire.

The Toko boys, a group of Tokomaru locals, banded together to set up the Koha Shed as a way to help their community during a tough time.

At first, it was a kai shed, with donated food such as eggs, vegetables, and baking, and then it expanded to become the Koha Shed, where people could donate more than food.

Nathan Smart, who helped get the Koha Shed started, said a lot of people in the community were involved in getting the shed built and keeping it stocked.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The shed was locked at night, the unopened lock is the only thing left intact after the fire.

People donated food, toys and other goods to the shed and anyone could come past and pick up what they needed.

It was also a good place for people to stop and have a chat to other community members while they were out getting exercise during Covid-19 lockdown.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, a police spokesman said.

Smart said someone from across the street saw the fire once it had started but didn't see anyone at the scene.

Micky Blackbourn said it was disappointing someone would set something on fire that meant so much to the village.

“It was built with love, bro, it was built with love.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Micky Blackbourn says the shed, which burnt down in suspicious circumstances, was built with love.

Aaron Pickett said the shed brought the community together and people started interacting with each other more.

“It became more of a family affair out here again, it was really cool, people started looking out for each other like the used to.

“Even now, when they have seen this on [Facebook], the whole community, everyone’s devastated, because of what it stood for.”

Smart said they were going to be quick to get another shed up in its place in the next two or three weeks, and they already had what they needed to rebuild.

“We’ll just do what we did last time. Whatever we’ve got spare, it all comes together, and we make a shed.”

They said they weren't taking it personally but wanted the person responsible found, so they didn’t do something like this again.