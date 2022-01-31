New course launched to help mechanics keep up with EV demand

More electric vehicles are cruising Manawatū streets, but just like any other vehicle, the cars still need to pop into the shop for tune-ups and maintenance.

Manawatū’s mechanics are gearing up for the electric vehicle evolution, and UCOL is launching a new programme to help them keep the vehicles in top shape.

The New Zealand certificate in electric vehicle automotive engineering (level 5) is designed to help mechanics build their skills and knowledge for diagnosing, repairing and maintaining electric and hybrid vehicles.

“The big franchises are able to handle their own, but this programme is about supporting wider industry, especially our local mum and dad shops,” senior automotive lecturer Lance Funnell said.

“A lot of garages are a bit nervous around EVs. They want to do a great job, but the set up is quite different.

“Otago Polytechnic developed the programme and have had great success with it over the last two years.

“We chatted to them, and immediately headed out to our stakeholders to see what they’d think of us bringing it here. They loved the idea, so we got things rolling.”

Ministry of Transport data shows more than 1000 light electric vehicles are registered in Manawatū and Whanganui.

Registrations have grown over the past 10 years, with 395 registrations in 2021. Across the country there are more than 37,000 electric vehicles registered.

Motivating some of this growth is the Government’s various legislation changes to benefit a cleaner New Zealand, including electric vehicles rebates of up to $8000, and that electric vehicles are exempt from paying road user charges until 2024.

It’s expected that electric vehicles will only get more common over the coming years.

Given the course is designed for auto technicians who are already working fulltime, the programme will be taught online, so they can develop their skills at home and work.

They’ll then only need to attend a couple of two-to-four-day block courses.

Funnell said there would be plenty of great things in the UCOL shop for when learners were on site.

“We’re thrilled with the backing from our partners. Our workshop now has a Nissan Leaf ready as our training car, some of UCOL’s own hybrid fleet vehicles, and a Prius thanks to our long-term relationship with Toyota.

“We’ve had strong interest already. Apprentices are telling us that it’s really cool to be able to learn this, and their bosses are just as pleased to get these kinds of skills in their team.”

There are a few places left on the next course intake, which starts on February 14.