Sixth twenty20 title in a row for United

United captain Logan McHardy top scored in the twenty20 final win over Old Boys.

CRICKET: There doesn't seem to be any stopping United in the twenty20 competition after they won their sixth title in a row.

United beat Old Boys by 56 runs at Manawaroa Park on Sunday and have won the twenty20 crown every season since the 2016-17 summer.

They only lost one game in the round-robin, then were too strong in the final, defending their total of 157-7 as they bowled Old Boys out for 101 in the 17th overs.

United captain Logan McHardy Tom O’Connor had an opening stand of 51, scoring 34 and 22, respectively, then Tom Tremain hit 23 not out late in the innings.

That was despite the efforts of Old Boys seamer Stephen Bennett, who took 4-17 from his four overs.

In reply Old Boys didn’t have anyone go on to a decent score and they were in trouble at 38-4.

Regan Fleming tried to hold it together, but he ran out of partners and was the last man out, run out by United medium pacer Cam Harris, who also took three wickets.

Jason McGregor and Ben O’Connor picked up two wickets each.

United had already qualified for the final heading into the earlier final round-robin fixture, but the other spot was still up for grabs.

Old Boys got there courtesy of a seven-wicket win over Palmerston, where pinch hitter Bennett blasted 93 from 39 balls, including eight sixes, helping Old Boys reach 144-3 in 12.3 overs to chase down Palmerston’s 143-8.

United had earlier beaten Dannevirke by 85 runs, scoring 201-4 batting first, with McHardy scoring 74, then they held Dannevirke to 116-6.

In the other final-round games, Freyberg (130-7) beat Palmerston North Boys’ High School (126-9) by four runs and the score from the match between Marist and Feilding was not available.

The two-day competition starts this weekend.

Final

United 157-7 (Logan McHardy 34, Tom Tremain 23*, Tom O’Connor 22; Stephen Bennett 4-17) beat Old Boys 101 (Regan Fleming 33, Rowan Holland 23; Cam Harris 3-21, Ben O’Connor 2-13, Jason McGregor 2-25) by 56 runs.

Round seven

United 201-4 (McHardy 74, Tom O’Connor 46, Ben O’Connor 27; Jayme Knightly 2-27) beat Dannevirke 116-6 (Thomas Kuggeleijn 22, George Collin 20) by 85 runs.

Palmerston 143-8 (Rob Sheary 32, Harry Gill 29, Bayley Latter 23; Fleming 2-22, Stephen Bennett 2-24) lost to Old Boys 144-3 (Bennett 93) by seven wickets.

Freyberg 130-7 (Bryn Wilson 32; Ethan Campbell 2-17, Saim Ahmed 2-19, Fred McVerry 2-23) beat Boys’ High 126-9 (Scott Davidson 38, Jett Donald-Charnley 27; Tom Wilson 3-19, Andrew Grubb 3-20) by four runs.