Salmon to step up from development role for Manawatū Jets

BASKETBALL: Power forward Klein Salmon intends to rise to the opportunity as he returns to the Manawatū Jets basketball franchise for the NBL season.

As a development player in 2021, Salmon’s journey was considered one of learning at NBL level, a significant jump that can be significant.

However, with a year of experience under his belt and success at the Youthtown Basketball NZ 3X3 tournament, where he was invited to trial for the New Zealand men’s team that will compete at the Commonwealth Games later this year, Salmon’s fortunes are on the rise.

“I’m really looking forward to the Sal’s NBL season and the opportunity to step up and help the team where I can.

“Continuing to develop my game is a strong focus for me and I’ll be working hard to contribute to the team success,” Salmon said.

Coach Natu Taufale was excited to have Salmon in the team.

“I’ve known Klein for many years and watched his basketball development take shape,” he said. “He has a great skillset and a solid work ethic, which will bode well for him as his game grows.

“We’re excited to have him on board as part of our Jets family.”

A Mana College and Porirua product, he won’t have far to travel to Palmerston North.

Pre-season preparations start this month and the first game is in April.