Manawatū councillor to resign, move from Feilding to Christchurch

A fresh-faced Hilary Humphrey in 2016, after being elected to the district council.

The most popular district councillor in Manawatū is resigning, and she says it is a matter of timing.

Hilary Humphrey joined the council in 2016 as the district’s highest polling candidate, a title she carried through the 2019 elections as well.

She said by around that time she and her husband had discussed moving to the South Island to be closer to whānau, and expected by 2023 they would be ready.

But Covid-19 changed everything, and during a difficult 2021 she began to look for jobs in the South Island.

Relationships among the council were often strained in 2022 and Humphrey was in the thick of it.

Hundreds of emails released to Stuff under the Official Information Act revealed mayor Helen Worboys and deputy mayor Michael Ford discussed wanting to “really hurt” Humphrey and “publicly expose” her.

They were in response to a complaint Humphrey had laid against them early 2021, alleging disrespect and dishonesty, and a late 2020 police report where Humphrey alleged intimidating behaviour.

Neither the complaint nor the police report had been made public until discussed by Ford and Worboys when addressing the email discourse. They alleged Humphrey's complaints were the result of mental illness.

Council's independent investigator deemed Humphrey's concerns worth looking into, but ultimately found no proof of wrongdoing.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Hilary Humphrey in 2020 standing beside a new sign encouraging motorists to be mindful of schoolchildren using pedestrian crossings on the busy Kimbolton Rd.

“I have never been personal in politics,” Humphrey told Stuff on Tuesday. “I never read the emails and I never want to guess what drives other people. I can only be the kind of representative I want to see in politics.”

Humphrey felt she had achieved roughly 80 per cent of what she set out to do as a candidate in 2016, but it was time for a new challenge.

Away from council she has gone from managing an early childcare centre to being an economic and strategic development consultant in Palmerston North. In January, she began managing an accounting firm in Christchurch.

Because she is resigning within a year of the local body elections in October, the council can choose to hold a by-election or leave the seat empty for nine months.

David Unwin/Stuff Humphrey, right, with Nikki Speedy, left, Jonty Speedy, 5, Eliana Humphrey, 9, Dulcie Speedy, 7, Mila Humphrey, 7, Molly Speedy, 7, at the upgraded Kōwhai Park playground.

She hoped for a highly-contested election in October, and was particularly keen to see more Feilding residents run for the Feilding ward.

“Without me, only two Feilding representatives live in Feilding.

“I know once we are elected we represent everyone, but there are some issues we deal with in town, like the Kimbolton Rd intersections, that unless you live it every day you can't really relate to.”

While Three Waters was bound to be a hot topic, Humphrey hoped residents would also question candidates on council's financial limitations, debt, and how those restraints could be remedied.

“When it comes to Three Waters we are standing on the shoulders of past elected members who invested in it. The problem is we’ve taken on a lot of debt to do that... assuming we sell $5 million worth of assets we will be within $7 million of our debt cap, but we have some quite real costs coming up in the storm water space.

“We also haven't set funds aside for the big decisions yet to be made on community facilities.”

She said her time as a councillor had been a privilege, and Feilding would always be her “tūrangawaewae”, or place on which she stands.