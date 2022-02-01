Drop in traffic to Horowhenua town monitored

State Highway 57 is closed to northbound traffic from Kimberly Rd to Tararua Rd.

Some local roads remain open, but motorists are being encouraged to use a signposted detour as business owners in Shannon struggle with a drop in traffic to their town.

Traffic through the town has reduced after State Highway 57 closed to northbound traffic from Kimberly Rd to Tararua Rd on January 9 for safety improvements.

The Horseman's Cafe owner Bryan Hoare said he was trying to get Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency or the council to put signs up telling people they could still use side roads to get to Shannon, but nothing had happened yet.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said it was informing people online, by email and notices delivered by letterbox that local roads remained open.

READ MORE:

* Shannon businesses struggle as potential customers are sent up the road

* Shannon business owners worry about 'catastrophic' impact of SH57 roadworks

* Councillor petitions NZTA to review planned roadworks restricting access to state highway



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Motorists can’t turn right onto SH57 as only southbound traffic is permitted on Kimberley, Arapaepae and Tararua roads.

However, the approved detour route had been agreed with the council and was the safest option for the volume and type of traffic that would be using it.

“We have signage in place for the official detour route and ask people travelling to Palmerston North to detour on State Highway 1 to Himatangi, Rangiotū Road and State Highway 56.”

Traffic monitoring on SH57 between Heatherlea East Rd and Shannon showed during the first two weeks of roadworks, on average, 7 per cent fewer vehicles travelled north each day, compared to the same period last year.

“We will continue monitoring traffic flow and expect the start of school term one will influence journey patterns.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Work is underway on State Highway 57 south of Levin, looking east on Kimberley Road.

Stewart said Waka Kotahi was committed to ongoing communication.

Waka Kotahi had met with Horowhenua councillor Robert Ketu and Shannon business owners last month and would meet again this month.

The Horseman's Cafe owner Alan Windle said the detour had been in place for three weeks, and it seemed like work hadn’t even started.

Stewart said the contractor had identified underground utilities and started relocating them in partnership with those services providers.

Widening of the road and shoulders on stage one and two had started and installation of side barriers had also begun.

Horowhenua District Council has been approached for comment.