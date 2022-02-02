College prepared for challenges as school year starts with masks

Year 9 students wearing masks on the first day back at school for the year at Palmerston North’s Awatapu College.

Manawatū schools are adjusting to the new challenge of wearing masks to protect against Covid-19 as the school year gets underway.

Schools are opening for the year this week, but the big difference is students year 4 and up, and staff, have to wear a mask inside as part of the Covid-19 red traffic light setting.

Awatapu College in Palmerston North held an outdoor welcome for 200 year 9 students on Wednesday, where no caregivers were permitted. All staff and students were masked.

Principal Gary Yeatman said the school had delayed the return of year 10 and 11 students for two days so staff could get used to how school would operate under the new setting.

“We’re energised when people are back. It’s great to see everyone in today and there’s a buzz around the grounds on day one.”

The school had advised its community of the new requirements and was reconsidering some of its timetable so people could have a break from wearing masks.

He said many community events had already been cancelled due to Covid-19 and Awatapu, which has a roll of 920, was still working through the logistics for some events.

Yeatman had felt he was getting mixed messages from the Ministry of Education, but a ministry bulletin on Tuesday evening cleared up some of his concerns.

He said one ministry email stated everyone must wear a mask, then another said exemptions could apply and the school should check, and another implied the school could not require evidence.

“It can make trying to lead very difficult.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Awatapu College principal Gary Yeatman says the school has made a few changes to prepare for the new Covid-19 regulations.

Another difficulty was how schools would ensure children wore a mask.

“We have been advised to treat it as a uniform item, so the same consequences would apply for not wearing a mask. Ultimately it could result in a student being sent home, hopefully as a last resort.”

Yeatman said as mandated workers, teachers could not wear any old mask and more would be needed because people hadn’t been wearing masks all day previously.

The ministry supplies masks for staff and Awatapu had put an order in on Tuesday, which were supposed to take 48 hours to arrive, after students had already started at school.

“The entire situation reminds me of a comment a colleague once made when talking about the ministry, they promise the world and deliver an atlas.”

Ministry leader of operations and integration Sean Teddy said the ministry had been keeping school leaders updated and its regional offices had been working with schools to answer questions and offer support.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Students were abiding by the new mask-wearing rules on the first day of term.

While many schools and staff have access to their own masks, the ministry had “secured an initial supply of appropriate masks” for staff who needed face coverings and the masks would be delivered within 48 hours of being ordered.

Teddy said schools took their health and safety responsibilities seriously and would have their own plans to meet the needs of staff and students.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to making sure the requirement for those that have to are wearing a mask.

“Where the requirement is not being met, schools and kura know their students best, so it makes sense for them, along with their whānau, to have those conversations.”

He encouraged school leaders to get in touch with their regional office if they had questions.