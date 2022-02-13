Covid-19: Four new cases for Midcentral region

The Midcentral District Health board is working to increase access to Covid-19 tests in Horowhenua.

A further four cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Midcentral region.

The district health board announced the additional cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 15.

One case is a person in Ōtaki and the second is a person residing in a rural location in Horowhenua.

Neither of these cases are known to be connected to each other or any previously confirmed cases.

The remaining two are household contacts of the Shannon case announced on Saturday.

Two Palmerston North cases had recovered.

MDHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said an investigation into the new cases was underway and the board would notify the community of any high-risk locations of interest.

“The national Public Health advice for both casual contacts and the general public is the same; monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested as soon as you start to feel unwell, no matter how mild your symptoms are.”

Testing was available today at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North, from 8.30am to 4pm.

Davies said Midcentral’s Covid-19 response team was also working in increase access to testing in Horowhenua.

“We will update the community when details of these are confirmed.”