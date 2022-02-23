Abusive youths 'traumatise' Palmerston North retailers

Broadway Ave r​​​​etailers feel helpless knowing very little can be done to youth offenders.

Palmerston North retailers say they are traumatised after months of abuse from youth in the central business district, which seems to have no end in sight.

Broadway Avenue shops have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour in recent months, with young people damaging stock, abusing staff and driving away customers.

Noretailers spoken to by Stuff wanted to be identified for fear they would be targeted further by the offenders, but many were happy to share the emotional toll the offending had taken.

One Broadway retail manager said the group of youth were targeting her store on a daily basis, waiting until staff were alone and vulnerable before intimidating and hurling abuse at them.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Broadway retailers are struggling to cope with increased harassments from youths.

“I came out the front here yesterday, and they were antagonising one of my staff.

“She is the loveliest, sweetest, wouldn’t-hurt-a-fly type, and they were really [going] at her. When I came along they just ran off laughing. It's all just a joke to them.”

She said the youth were often verbally abusive, throwing things at staff and banging on windows in an attempt to scare them.

“They have physically pushed and hit people on my team. You shouldn’t come to work and have to worry about that sort of stuff. They have no regard for people, they act entitled.”

The manager said she felt helpless because the age of the offenders prevented them from facing serious consequences.

The business was unable to trespass them as they were too young to be served with a notice.

“I can be physically abused and attacked by them, and I can’t do a thing. We can ask them to leave, but they don’t listen to us. If they turn on me, I’m not protected.

“I get trauma from this. This affects people. There are so many times it has escalated further than we wanted it to. They should be held accountable.”

Another retailer said she was fearful of walking to her car after late-night closes and avoided the areas the group liked to hang around. She said their behaviour was unpredictable.

“They are in big groups. Sometimes there are 10 and other times it's up to around 25 of them. It's intimidating.”

Another retailer said that businesses were already doing in hard with Covid-19 and the abuse from youth was added stress they didn’t need.

“It’s already hard enough for businesses as it is. Why are they doing this to people that are already struggling?”

Police youth engagement team supervisor Joseph Salisbury said extensive work had gone into engaging with the youth, particularly throughout the school holiday period.

“We have been doing lots of work with the city council safe city ambassadors, training them and explaining the processes around what to do if they see an offence and how they can positively engage with youth.”

After identifying a group that had been “mischievous” during the holidays, police collaborated with Snapback Gym to run a holiday programme for 10 high-risk children.

“Youth engaged in boxing at Snapback Gym as well as several other activities, including equine therapy and fishing.

“The idea is to not only keep them occupied positively, but also to introduce routine and opportunities that they may not have previously had.”

Salisbury said youth attendance had been great and funding to extend the programme for those most at risk allowed many to continue their training with the gym.

More serious offenders were put through a programme with Oranga Tamariki.

Youth justice director Phil Dinham said Oranga Tamariki worked with police to identify issues and met with families to discuss parental guidance and boundaries they should be providing.

“Police will visit with the family, and we work with them in regard to how the child is going to right the wrong and where they will go from here.”

However, Broadway retailers said such preventative measures had not seen a decrease in youth offending and they feared the situation would only worsen.