Māori health analyst criticises rollout mistakes as virus continues to target young people

A Māori health analyst says slower Covid-19 vaccination rates among younger Māori are the result of government mistakes, including its age-banded vaccine rollout and poor consultation with Māori.

The criticism comes as Ministry of Health data for Whanganui, Rangitīkei and parts of Ruapehu shows the virus is overwhelmingly attacking younger people.

The virus has taken hold throughout the region, from Taumarunui to Whanganui.

Twenty-five active cases were confirmed in Taumarunui on Sunday, with others in Maniaiti, National Park, Ōwhango and Waiouru.

As of yet, no cases have been identified in Raetihi, the least vaccinated population in the region.

The number of active cases in the rest of the Whanganui District Health Board region climbed over the weekend, with nearly 50 new cases found on Saturday and Sunday.

The tally jumped to 170 today, according to the DHB, with 20 new cases reported in Whanganui and 10 in South Rangitīkei. The biggest clusters are in Whanganui city and Marton.

Nearly 30 percent of cases have been in the 10-19 age group, and another more than 20 percent among those aged 20-29.

According to Ministry of Health data for cases recorded up to midnight on Saturday, those aged 49 or younger account for more than 80 percent of cases in the DHB region, while among those 50 years and over, there have been only 16 cases, with none reported in those aged 80 and over.

Independent Covid-19 researcher and analyst Dr Rāwiri Taonui said statistics show older Māori are very well vaccinated, but an equity gap of 11.2 percent remains between Māori and the national figure for double vaccination.

He said the rate of younger Māori in the 12-34 age groups getting their second jabs to become fully vaccinated had fallen behind older age groups and there was a significantly lower first-dose vaccination rate among Māori aged 12-49.

The gap between Māori boosters and the national rate had narrowed but the disparity in tamariki vaccinations was worsening, Taonui said.

“There is a 19.4 percent gap between Māori [boosters] and the national rate. The gap is closing as Māori boosters have increased by 66.8 percent since 4 February compared to 54.3 percent for Pākehā.

“Māori are falling further behind in tamariki vaccinations. On Waitangi Day the gap between Māori and the national rate was 18.4 percent. Today the gap is 20.5 percent. If we compare Māori and non-Māori, the actual gap is 27.4 percent.”

He said slower jab rates among younger Māori were the result of government mistakes early on in the national vaccination rollout.

“The vaccination slowdown among younger Māori is the longer-term result of the government and the Ministry of Health’s age-band centred first vaccination rollout, which failed to address Māori vulnerabilities or allow whānau to vaccinate together.”

Taonui said other mistakes, such as poor consultation with Māori, were repeated in the initial stages of the booster and tamariki (5-11 years) rollouts.

He also criticised the government, media and Māori leadership for failing to work together on a scaled initiative to counter what he described as a “widespread racist, white supremacist, far right led misinformation campaign”. The campaign had transformed mistrust and fear in Māori communities into vaccination resistance, Taonui said.

In the Whanganui DHB region, 35.5 percent of children aged 5-11 years have had a first dose. The rate for tamariki Māori is 12 percent lower at 23.2 percent, with only 628 tamariki vaccinated. The rate for Pasifika children, at 27.8 percent, is still the worst in the country.