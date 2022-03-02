Crews battle large fire at Foxton Beach reserve

Emergency services are responding to a large fire at a Foxton reserve.

The blaze, first reported to emergency services at 11.02am on Wednesday, was still out of control at 12pm with several units at the scene.

A second alarm had been activated and pumps were requested from Himatangi and Waitārere beaches.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson Simon Lyford said the fire could involve one or more commercial buildings, and two gas bottles had been removed from the premises.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The fire at the bowling club has caused extensive damage to buildings.

No further details were given on the buildings affected by the fire.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified about the fire on Seabury Ave at 11.03am.

Police were not on the scene but had contractors in place to assist with traffic.