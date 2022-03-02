Covid-19: 367 cases for MidCentral as RATs surpass PCR tests

Central Energy Trust are now dispensing RAT kits to ease pressure on the Main Street testing site.

The MidCentral region has seen another jump in positive cases as numbers skyrocket to 367 on Wednesday, up on Tuesday’s total of 260.

The surge comes as community cases nationwide reached 22,152 on Wednesday with 405 people in hospital, two of which are in Palmerston North. Neither were in ICU.

The average age of those in hospital was 52.

Wednesday’s numbers brought the total number of nationwide active confirmed community cases to 142,321.

READ MORE:

* Three people are in Palmerston North Hospital with Covid-19

* Covid-19: Nearly 20,000 new community cases amid Omicron outbreak, as news conferences with Dr Ashley Bloomfield return

* Demand for Covid-19 tests slams Palmerston North centre



More than 80 per cent (18,627) of the community cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), and 3525 were the result of a PCR test.

MidCentral Covid-19 acting senior responsible officer Kelvin Billinghurst said the number of cases did not reflect undetected cases in the community, or those who were being cared for by a different DHB but were isolating in the region.

“Given the number of Covid-19 cases around the country, you should assume you may have been exposed to Covid-19 and isolate and get tested if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms.”

Earlier modelling has forecast MidCentral could see a daily peak of 740 cases and 26 hospital admissions as Omicron makes its way through the community.

Ashley Bloomfield apologised on Wednesday for delays in PCR testing, admitting 32,000 testing samples had been delayed for more than a week.

"Our labs are committed to processing all those tests," he said.

On Tuesday, 18,970 booster doses were administered nationwide.

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said in Wednesday’s press conference that RAT tests had an expiry date and advised people against stockpiling.

“There will be plenty to go round.”

People who were not symptomatic were asked to not call Healthline as this was putting added pressure on the service.

Hipkins said Wednesday marked 5.9 million deaths worldwide from Covid-19.

He said New Zealand had been able to keep the numbers down thanks to the MIQ system and its staff.

He acknowledged the difficult work they had done for New Zealand.

Meanwhile, more than 60 per cent of eligible Māori have now received their booster dose.

As of Wednesday, 86 per cent of the eligible population aged five and over had received one dose and 80 per cent were fully dosed.

Of the vaccines administered on Tuesday: 421 were first doses, 843 second doses, 105 third primary doses.

A total of 18,970 booster doses were given along with 1,405 paediatric first doses and 237 paediatric second doses.

Covid-19 tests are available today from the following locations:

- Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North 8.30am to 4pm (entrance on Gate 3 on Cuba Street).

- Donnelly Park, 24 Adkin Avenue, Levin, Thursday 10am to 2pm.

- Palmerston North Community Testing Site, 575 Main Street, Palmerston North 8.30am to 4pm.

Covid-19 tests are also available from various locations across the rohe, including Iwi and Māori providers, General Practice and community testing sites.

To find where to get tested, please visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Boosters are our best protection against Omicron. For a list of all vaccination clinics in MidCentral, please visit https://bit.ly/MidCentralHP.