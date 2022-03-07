Eric Brew on four decades of making art in Manawatū

Eric Brew, 69, has been working creatively in Manawatū since the mid-80s.

Eric Brew, 69, has a wide footprint as an artist in the Manawatū region, as both a practitioner and a teacher.

Responsible for a number of murals in Feilding and Palmerston North, most locals will have seen his work, even if they do not know it.

Later this month he will say goodbye to the region he has called home since the mid-80s, moving south to be closer to family.

Brew said he had been an artist his whole life, but initially he had not looked at it as a way to make money.

READ MORE:

* Street art festival in Palmerston North adds vibrancy to city

* Work in progress mural is a whopper

* Footrot Flats cartoonist Murray Ball to be honoured at hometown's Rural Day



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Eric Brew is sad to be leaving the area, but is looking forward to being closer to family.

When he was growing up, a boy getting involved in art was frowned upon.

“I was always into it, right from day one. I was one of those kids who hid under the bed with charcoal and butchers paper.

“It was just the culture of the day, it wasn’t the sort of thing young boys were supposed to be doing.

“Except my mum, she thought it was great, other people didn’t think too much of it.”

His first paid art gig was taking the art course at Manawatū Prison in 1987, and since then teaching art had been a big part of his life.

He looked back fondly on working with people with Alzheimers and with kids who were struggling.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Brew says when painting Feilding and Palmerston North landscapes, “all the business happens in about a third of the painting.”

“When you get results from kids that are so broken, and they learn to be proud of themselves, wow, that’s cool.”

Being employed in adult and community eduction meant he had to learn a lot of different styles of art.

Because of this, he applied himself to all forms of the painted medium, but before he started teaching he was more into bizarre works.

The works of Salvador Dali, Hieronymus Bosch, Max Ernst and Pieter Bruegel were inspirations for him.

“Those sort of people really impressed me with their imagery, and putting a message across in a different way. Commonly being quite critical of the human condition.”

He also enjoyed the relaxing nature of painting a landscape, and those landscapes had been influenced by his time in Manawatū.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Eric Brew says being employed in adult and community eduction means he has learnt a lot of different styles of art.

Feilding and Palmerston North were on quite a flat plateau and that had inspired him, “all the business happens in about a third of the painting” he said.

Brew did not have much formal training in art, other than a 6th form art class at Dargaville High School.

It was taught by renowned sculptor Paul Dibble, who at the time was not long out of teachers’ college.

He had done many murals in Feilding and Palmerston North, with the Feilding murals based on the Edwardian era.

His first big mural was at the Feilding railway station, which he painted in the 1990s.

It had been hassled and damaged a bit over the years, and it had taken him a long time to paint.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Eric Brew’s first big mural, which he painted at the Feilding railway station in about 1995.

“I particularly enjoy the ability to actually draw from an A4 sheet into something as big as, you know, four or four meters high by 23m long.”

In 2018, he had a retrospective exhibition at Te Manawa, titled Eric Brew: I am of this, which he said was a highlight.

His physical condition had deteriorated to where he was in a wheelchair quite a lot, and he was moving to Motueka to be closer to family.

He was sad to be leaving the area, but was looking forward to being closer to family and getting involved in the arts in Motueka.