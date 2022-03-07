'Fire doesn't take any prisoners' - neighbour sees house go up in flames

A house on Charwell Place in Highbury, Palmerston North has been gutted by fire.

A Palmerston North man who witnessed a devastating house fire hopes it will leave a lasting safety message with children in the area.

A house on Charwell Place in Highbury was wrecked by a fire about 9.15pm on Saturday. The roof has been destroyed as the fire ripped through one side of the house, causing irreparable damage. It is now uninhabitable.

What is believed to be the kitchen has been gutted and blackened. The windows are now boarded up.

READ MORE:

* One person hospitalised after suspicious fire in Palmerston North

* Ground broken and partnerships formed for new Manawatū-Tararua highway

* Electrical blaze destroys home, charred ashes remain



Whare Hape lives next door and was surprised to see the blaze only metres from his house.

With children also witnessing what happened, he hoped it would leave an impression.

“It would have been good to explain to the kids that's how fast [fire] takes. Don’t play with matches.

“Hopefully some of these kids see it, if their parents explain. Fire doesn’t take any prisoners.”

He said the fire, which looked like it started in the kitchen, tore through the house quickly.

“I was in [my] kitchen and I saw my son, he was playing outside. He came running in the kitchen yelling ‘there’s a fire papa’.”

The fire was reflecting in a car parked across the road.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The roof of the house has been destroyed.

Hape moved his car away from the burning house and then raced inside to make sure his oven was off, because he had been cooking. The windows of the house started popping out due to the flames.

“By the time I got here the flames had taken hold of that kitchen pretty quickly.”

The flames felt hot and intense and the house was “done”.

Someone else had already called 111, he said.

Another neighbour said the house went up in a roaring blaze, with “massive flames” coming from the house.

“It happened so quickly. We ran out to make sure no one was in there.”

The house was well ablaze when firefighters arrived.

Three fire engines attended and it took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, but firefighters stayed on to monitor it.

The cause of the fire was unknown, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said on Saturday.

There were no reports of injury and everyone in the house was accounted for, she said.