Woman fuming after 'malicious and wilful damage' kills trees

Palmerston North woman Jane Hewson inspects her trees, which she says have been sprayed with poison.

Someone fearing for the loss of their property’s views could be to blame for the poisoning of some prized trees.

Jane Hewson lives on the outskirts of Palmerston North in Turitea and a paddock on her property's rear boundary backs onto a public walkway. Houses back onto the other side of the path.

Four years ago she planted 10 pyrus calleryana candelabra trees next to the walkway, and the trees mean a lot to her and her husband Brian. But last week Hewson noticed six of the trees were brown and dying.

She believed someone who lived nearby and did not want their views of Turitea Valley obscured had sprayed the trees with poison.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Hewson says if someone sprays the trees, it is deliberate vandalism.

“It’s the elephant in the room looking at the trees.”

She said the trees, which were in a row parallel with the fence line, would have only doubled in size so would not have blocked the houses’ view.

The houses are at the top of a hill, above the trees, but Hewson said she did not plant the trees to intentionally block the view.

“Someone is worrying about their view, or there’s a nutter out there.”

The trees are a few metres from the fence line so whoever sprayed the trees would have had to climb the fence and come onto the property, so she believed it was deliberate vandalism.

There is a patch of dead grass around each tree from the spray and the trees’ leaves are noticeably brown compared with the green-leaved trees that have not been sprayed.

“I’m really annoyed somebody would do that. It’s wilful damage, especially in these times. We're supposed to be planting trees and saving the planet.”

The trees, which cost $260 each, are deciduous and lose their leaves in winter, but grow white flowers in spring.

Hewson had planted many other trees in the paddock during the past four years, but had not experienced any other vandalism.

“It’s malicious and wilful. We’re here trying to make a beautiful thing. I can subdivide, I can plant carbon credit trees, it might be more worthwhile.”

Her neighbour, who has also planted a paddock in native bush, had noticed the trees were looking sorry and asked Hewson if someone had sprayed them.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The trees overlooking Turitea Valley.

Stuff visited the houses overlooking the paddock and the people who were home had not seen anyone vandalising the trees.

Eddie Ewing said he had only noticed the trees in a bad state, but he had not seen anyone doing anything and he would have challenged someone if he had.

“I feel aggrieved someone would do it. Whoever did it, I just call it vandalism.”

Another couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, had no clue who had done the damage and had no problem with the trees being there.

“We thought if [the trees] got too high we would ask them to top them,” the woman said.

They had previously run an orchard, so the idea of damaging trees did not sit well with them.

A police spokeswoman said an officer had visited the property on Wednesday, but because there were no lines of inquiry the matter would be filed.