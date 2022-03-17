Punters celebrate St Patrick's Day in small numbers as Omicron spreads

The Corbett family and their friends celebrate with a lunchtime round at the Celtic in Palmerston North.

Before Covid times, Irish pubs across the country would throng with people coming through for a pint.

Elbow to elbow, punters would crowd bars with eftpos cards in hand as live bands would play long into the early hours of the morning.

It all seems like a distant memory but among the darkness that Omicron and the red alert level restrictions have brought to the hospitality industry, St Patrick’s Day brings a shimmer of light, if only for a day.

Murray's Irish Bar in Feilding is a pub in the vein of what you would find anywhere in rural Ireland.

READ MORE:

* St Patrick's Day: I had fallen out of love with Ireland, now I can't wait to return home

* Watch: Spectacular drone light show for St Patrick's Day

* St Patrick's Day in Auckland: Parade, festival, pints and Gaelic games



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Murray's Irish Bar manager Matt Thomas pours another pint of the black stuff at Murray’s Irish Pub in Feilding.

The front walls look like the white stone walls found in any village on the wild Atlantic coast, and the music playing on Thursday included folk anthems such as The Town I Loved So Well; a song that is relatively obscure in New Zealand but a powerful anthem known across the Emerald Isle.

Inside the pub, restrictions meant it wasn’t as packed as it usually would be for the annual celebration, but that did not stop tables of local people enjoying a full Irish breakfast and a pint of Guinness to mark Ireland's de facto national day.

Manager Matt Thomas said, although it was definitely a quieter affair, it was still a good day for the bar.

“It’s really good to see the people getting out and coming to visit us here.

“We're keeping it low-key, focusing on food and lunchtime. We'll be carrying on into tonight but yeah, most people are here because they love the food and they love the feel.”

“It's been tough with limited seating up to 100 people and short staffing but we're hoping today will be a little bit of a boost for us”.

The celebration of St Patrick's Day in New Zealand came over with the earliest Irish migrants and today, one-in-six New Zealanders, including Pākehā and Māori, can trace their roots back to Ireland.

By contrast, only one in 12 Americans are of Irish heritage.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Brett Corbett with a Guinness in one hand and a shillelagh in the other.

A prime example of this was found at The Celtic Inn in Palmerston North where the Corbett clan and their friends were out on the town draped in green.

“We’re all getting together here, then going back to mine for a few drinks, then back out on the town again,” said Brett Corbett, who was dressed in a bright green suit carrying a wooden shillelagh (a traditional club made of blackthorn wood).

“Some of my grandparents came over from Ireland back in the day, so I like to get out and keep that connection, you know.”

The Celtic Inn was another pub that had seen the current restrictions dampen the St Patrick’s Day crowd.

While the Regent Arcade could not welcome the thronging crowds of years gone by, the Corbett’s and their friends were in high spirits all the same.

Stuff asked owner Gary Wright how the day was for the bar, but he declined to comment.

Although most Kiwis would associate St Patrick’s Day with alcohol and bars, the festival’s origins are heavily rooted in the church.

March 17 marks the death of Saint Patrick, circa 465 A.D. and celebrates his work as a missionary who converted the Irish people to Christianity.

Today, Catholic churches in New Zealand with a strong Irish connection will hold a special mass on St Patrick’s Day to mark the religious significance of the occasion.