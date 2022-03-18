Children praised for following safety tips after fire destroys family home

The house is significantly damaged after the fire.

A family has lost everything after a fire engulfed their home in Palmerston North on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Stillwater Place in the suburb of Westbrook at 5.10pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswomen said the home was well ablaze on arrival. Three fire appliances attended but there were no reported injuries.

Specialist fire investigator Graeme McIntyre said the home was completely damaged “if not from the fire, then from smoke damage”.

David Unwin/Stuff The cause of the fire is still being determined but it likely started in the laundry.

He said a grandmother and children who were home at the time had been alerted by their smoke alarms and managed to evacuate.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to have working smoke alarms installed in homes.

“The kids did a great job using what they had learned at school about fire safety.”

A post on a Palmerston North Community social media page by a neighbour said the family were hardworking and had now lost it all “in a flick of a finger”.

They said the family had a bad year leading up to the fire, with several thefts, including having their vehicle stolen only a month prior.

“[They are] people with the biggest hearts who would climb mountains for anyone.”

The post garnered offers of help from the community.

McIntyre said his investigation led him to believe the fire had started in the laundry.

“There are two or three things within that space that we will look at further to find the source.”

Stuff visited the home on Friday morning but the family declined to speak.