Police have confirmed a second person has died following a crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Road in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 4pm.

One person died at the scene.

Another person was critically injured and transferred to Palmerston North Hospital, however, they later died.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.