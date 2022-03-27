Tributes flow for 'brave' academic, feminist and activist Cat Pausé

Dr Cat Pausé is being remembered for her tireless work researching the impacts of ‘fat stigma’.

Tributes for a senior Massey academic and activist are pouring in after her sudden death on Saturday.

Massey University’s Institute of Education lecturer and fat activist Cat Pausé was a well known fat studies' researcher, focusing on the effects of spoiled identities on the health and well-being of fat individuals.

Labour MP and friend Deborah Russell​ shared the news via Twitter and said she knew little details except that Pausé had died in her sleep.

Her renowned work appears in scholarly journals such as Human Development, Feminist Review, HERDSA and Narrative Inquiries in Bioethics, as well as online in The Huffington Post and The Conversation.

A content creator and trustee on the Manawatū Access Radio Charitable Trust, Pausé frequently hosted her show Friend of Marilyn on Manawatū People’s Radio (MPR).

READ MORE:

* Some fat activists reject those who try to lose weight, says Massey keynote speaker

* Palmerston North to host fat studies conference

* American fat activist will photograph 30 nude New Zealanders



MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ/Stuff New York-based artist Substantia Jones (right) with Cat Pausé in 2016.

MPR station manager Fraser Greig said Pausé was brave, compassionate, friendly and “so very clever”.

“I don’t think I will ever meet another person quite like her.

“Everyone at MPR is devastated. I don’t think the emptiness left behind will ever fully disappear.”

Greig said Pausé's show was named after fat activist Marilyn Wann, who Pausé said had a big influence on her career, as a mover and shaker in the fat studies and fat positivity space.

“Through the programme, Cat herself became one of the biggest names in that space, which was awesome and Marilyn featured on the show several times.

“She bought Substantia Jones, the photographic artist, over to New Zealand to work on her outer positivity project, which was huge, she did the fat studies through Massey, work that came out and was reinforced with the programme that she did.”

FRASER GREIG/Stuff Fraser Greig says Cat Pausé made an impression at the station and on listeners.

He said, arguably, she was the reason MPR had the international listenership it did.

He wanted to remind people Pausé's work in fat activism was only one of a long list of issues she lent her voice to.

“There is the whole feminism side of things and race had a lot to do with what she did as well. She had fingers in many pies and a big influence on all of them.”

Greig said Pausé had pre-recorded several shows and MPR would put serious thought into putting them to air.

“There are at least one or two programmes she had banked up, so I think it would be prudent to her legacy to broadcast and podcast those.

Stuff Cat Pausé, pictured in 2016, was a well-known fat studies scholar at Massey University.

“There are also a couple of landmark shows she did throughout the year that we would look at broadcasting.”

Greig said Pausé was close to her Texas-based parents and FaceTimed them regularly, even watching movies together on Skype.

“Our love goes out to her family in Texas. She was very, very close to her parents.”

Ruth Mackenzie, executive director for Marketing and Communications at Massey University, expressed the university's deepest condolences to Pausé's friends and family.

“As a valued member of the Massey whānau, she will be sadly missed.”

Russell described Pausé as kind and generous person with a huge smile.

“She would greet people with a big smile, let them in and make them feel comfortable.”

Russell said her work in activism in union circles was impactful and would leave many people shocked and saddened.

“I am absolutely devastated by her loss.”

None/Stuff Deborah Russell says the loss is devastating.

Pausé’s father Paul responded to a request for comment from Stuff, saying he would like to address the people of New Zealand when he could summon the energy.

“Right now I need to go to bed and try to sleep. I haven’t had much luck with that so far.”

Friend and fellow Midland Robert E. Lee High School alumni Laran Snyder shared a message on social media she received from Paul.

“We are heartbroken and confused and devastated. We can't even go there to bring her home yet because NZ is not yet open to US travellers.

“Please keep her beautiful soul, and her mom and me, in your prayers. Please help pass the word to others that knew and loved her.”