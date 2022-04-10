Massey University's refectory building finished and ready to welcome the city

Massey University Foundation director Mitch Murdoch says the refectory is open for bookings and that students will eventually be allowed to freely use the common room too.

An upgrade of Massey University’s refectory building is finally complete after an extensive renovation to bring it back to its former glory.

The building is one of the oldest on the Manawatū campus, dating back to the early 1930s.

However, by 2012, the building had fallen into severe disrepair.

After new earthquake standards were implemented in the wake of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, the building was emptied and left abandoned.

Massey University Foundation director Mitch Murdoch said the building would now be open for all to use.

“We want the refectory to not just be available to our students, but we want it to be an asset for the city as well.

“We had 1472 people donate to this building so a lot of the alumni feel quite strongly about the building. They feel really connected to it.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Central Energy Trust grand hall, formerly the dining hall, in the Refectory. Around the building, some of the old hardwood tables have been repurposed.

The facilities in the building resemble an old private boarding school. An enormous dining hall dominates the middle of the building with a student common room flanking it on the western wing.

In the common room, an old fireplace sits at the end facing rows of couches and tables.

On the walls, black and white pictures show men in their sports teams, organising drinks, or dressed in their dinner jackets along the hardwood tables of the dining hall.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The refectory sits facing the university's cricket oval. During the second world war, the army occupied campus and used the oval as a shooting range.

Murdoch said the renovation was extensive

“All the hardware on the windows has been stripped back to the original brass, we had to remove the original floors and replaced it like for like, we found asbestos everywhere in this building. So even in the paint, and the lagging under the pipe, they had to take it all out.

“The roof was also not only full of bird and bee nests, but there were no trusses holding it together. Just wooden triangles every three metres or so. So we had to pull off every single tile and install new steel trusses.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Refectory’s dining hall as it looked in 1930 when the building first opened.

In the upper floors of the refectory, there are offices and meeting rooms made out of the old matron’s quarters and cook’s quarters.

The meeting rooms are used by various university groups as well as occasionally by the council.

Staff have also moved in to new offices within the refectory, including the vice chancellor.

“We're hoping that more than the university will use it, that the town will use it as well. That they’ll feel that it belongs just as much to them,” Murdoch said.

The refectory is open for bookings through www.wharerata.co.nz