Front row club lead the charge as Freyberg knock over Kia Toa

Big Freyberg prop Darius Mafile’o crashes over for a try against Kia Toa at Colquhoun Park on Saturday.

RUGBY: When Freyberg prop Feleti Sae-Ta’ufu’ou bashed his way over for two tries in three minutes it paved the way for the club’s first win in three years.

Freyberg’s front rowers were supercharged as they beat Kia Toa 36-19 at Colquhoun Park on Saturday, their first win over the double blues since 2016. Freyberg’s last win was a win by default in 2019 and their last on-field victory was in 2018.

It was the only men’s club game played at the weekend as the games between Varsity and Te Kawau, and Feilding and College Old Boys were both postponed with teams affected by Covid-19, while Old Boys-Marist had the week off with the bye.

With their big props running rampant, Freyberg rallied back in the second half to overrun Kia Toa, in a game riddled with mistakes and penalties.

Kias, who were without experienced lock Fraser Stone, had been in control of the first half, despite conceding the first try, and feasted on Freyberg mistakes, scoring three tries to lead 19-10 at halftime.

Freys made too many errors to put any pressure on Kias in the first half, but their scrum was damaging.

The penalties continued in the second half, but Freyberg started putting Kia Toa on the back foot.

Men like Sae-Ta’ufu’ou and prop Joe Gavigan battered the defensive line as Freys scored 29 unanswered points.

Sae-Ta’ufu’ou crashed his way over for his first try in the 52nd minute, then grabbed his second shortly after, having been heavily involved in the buildup.

Then Freyberg brought two more big props off the bench in Darius Mafile’o and Michael Ioane, with Mafile’o making his presence felt, barrelling into the Kia Toa line and he scored a try from a pick and go to give them a crucial 29-19 lead with 15 minutes to go.

David Unwin/Stuff Freyberg hooker Apelu Tautele goes up the guts.

Down 29-19 with 13 minutes to go, Kia Toa missed a penalty, but from the ensuring line goal line drop out, Kias dropped the ball and Freyberg made their way into Kias’ 22 and their dominant scrum led to another try.

Freyberg’s lineout was shaky but improved as the game went on, with openside Lawrence Liuvaie a regular target

Wing Sherff Fetu ran hard and No 8-cum-lock Jekope Kitou was busy early on.

Hooker Sase Va’a was Kia Toa’s standout with his powerful carries, while flanker Hunter Nuku had another good game and centre Tavita Henare-Schuster threatened, finding space through the heart of Freyberg's defence.

The women’s competition got underway and there has been a late inclusion in new team Ashhurst Pohangina, who have many players new to rugby, bringing the grade to seven teams.

Ashhurst had the bye, but in a rematch of last year’s final, Kia Toa beat Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua 41-29 at Kimbolton.

New team Old Boys-Marist thrashed another new team, Wairarapa Bush, 91-17 at Masterton.

Bush won the closest game of the round 27-24 against Whanganui Metro at Pahīatua.

Meanwhile, in pre-season schoolboy rugby, the Feilding High School first XV beat New Plymouth Boys’ High School 29-5 at Waverley and Palmerston North Boys’ High School beat Wellington College 40-7 at Boys’ High.

Scores

Freyberg 36 (Feleti Sae-Ta’ufu’ou 2, Jekope Kitou, Jamie Maoate, Darius Mafile’o, tries; Ben Stephens 4 con, pen) Kia Toa 19 (Sase Va’a, Malakai Ngatai-Hala, Te Atawhai Mason, tries; Mason 2 con) HT: 10-19.

Next weekend’s draw:

Men, Friday, 2.45pm kickoff: OBM v Feilding, Arena; Kia Toa v Te Kawau, Bill Brown Park; COB v Freyberg, Arena; Varsity bye.

Women, 1pm kickoff: Friday: OBM v FOB-Ōroua, Arena. Saturday: Ashhurst Pohangina v Wairarapa Bush, Lincoln Park; Kia Toa v Bush, Bill Brown Park; Whanganui Metro bye.

Horowhenua Kāpiti results: At Ōtaki Domain: Rahui 39 College Old Boys 15. At Waikanae Park: Shannon 37 Waikanae 24. At Paraparaumu Domain: Foxton 18 Paraparaumu 8.