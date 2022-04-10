Dannevirke's historic cinema to reopen in April

The Regent Cinema in Dannevirke will reopen on April 23 after four years of graft to get it back up to scratch.

The curtains are set to be drawn and projectors ready to beam images at one of the country’s oldest provincial cinemas, thanks to a fundraising effort and hard work by two women.

The Regent Cinema​ in Dannevirke, founded in 1919, has been closed since 2012 due to a failed lease agreement and structural issues.

Alison​ and Alex-Stephanie Amboy​, who grew up in a flat above the cinema, have been working to get the theatre open again since 2018.

Their mission has proven successful, with the cinema set start screenings on April 23.

The duo teamed up with MovieFest Charitable Trust​ to fundraise to get the cinema back up to scratch.

MovieFest trustee Graeme Moffatt​ said the lifting of Covid-19 mandates made it the perfect time to reopen the cinema.

A successful fundraising campaign meant a small museum display showcasing the history of the cinema had also been put together, he said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Alison and Alex-Stephanie Amboy were behind the drive to get The Regent Theatre back open.

The cinema now had a new digital system and Dolby surround sound, which Moffatt said was as good as any other cinema in the country.

Tickets for the Dannevirke reopening, with screenings at 7.15pm on April 23 and 24, are available from The Neat Company, Embathe Soaps, Dannevirke Pharmacy, Native Wood Crafting and online via the cinema’s social media page.

The reopening is the latest in a line of wins for regional cinemas.

The Regent Theatre in Pahīatua was saved by the Central Energy Trust in 2014, while The Majestic in Taihape was modernised in 2016 after a multi-year community fundraising drive.