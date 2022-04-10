Covid-19: Two deaths in MidCentral DHB area, case numbers keep dropping

Another two people with Covid-19 have died in the MidCentral District Health Board area, but the total number of cases continues to fall.

The two deaths were announced by the board on Sunday, while no one with the virus is in intensive care in the region.

Another 759 cases were reported on the weekend, well down on the 1165 new cases reported the weekend prior.

Case numbers do tend to dip on weekends, but the combined total from Saturday and Sunday was still lower than the highest daily figure of 954 reported on March 22.

The total number of active cases was 3796 on Sunday, also well down on the peak of 5749 reported on March 28.

The number of reported active cases in Palmerston North dropped to 1930 on Sunday, the first time it was below 2000 since March 13.