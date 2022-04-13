Feilding, Palmerston North into A grade pennants final

The finalists have been found for the men’s A grade pennants competition. (File photo).

GOLF: Feilding and Palmerston North will do battle for the A grade men’s pennants crown in the final on May 1 after a tight finish to the round-robin.

Defending champions Feilding, Manawatū and Palmerston North all finished on the same points after the last round-robin match at Whanganui on Sunday, but Manawatū missed out as they had won fewer games.

Feilding topped the table and Palmerston North was second.

The final is at Rangatira Golf Club, near Hunterville.

Feilding get the chance to win another title after beating Hawkestone 7-2 in the last round.

Feilding won two of the foursomes matchups, then won five of the six singles games.

Remy Early, Tomas Shaw, Tony Chettleburgh, Ryan Rooney and Liam Finlayson had singles wins for Feilding.

Hawkestone’s lone win in the singles was from Matthew Booth.

The other finalist, Palmerston North, finished the regular season with a 7-2 win over Foxton.

Palmerston North won the foursomes 2.5-0.5, then won the singles 4.5-1.5.

Junior Tatana, Bradley McSherry, Adam Pratt and Regan Cording had wins for Palmerston North, while Tane North halved with Foxton’s Graham Morgan.

Lance Knowles was Foxton’s winner in the singles.

Manawatū had a 5-4 win over hosts Whanganui, who didn’t win a game, but it wasn’t enough to qualify.

Manawatū won two of the three foursomes matches, which proved to be the difference as the singles were even 3-all.

No 1 Angus Findlay, Greg Shaw and Reid Perry had wins for Manawatū in the singles, while Whanganui’s wins came from Justin Newland, Rick Harding and Glenn Neal.

In the women’s competition, two Manawatū teams – Manawatū White and Manawatū Red – will square off in the final after finishing as the top two sides.

Top qualifier Manawatū White beat Whanganui 2-1 at Whanganui.

Stephanie Hyatt and Casey Chettleburgh won the foursomes for Manawatū, but the singles were shared.

Whanganui No1 Tara Raj won 2 and 1 against Chettleburgh, but Hyatt won 2 and 1 against Sera Raj.

Manawatū Red won comfortably against the composite Manawatū-Whanganui team 3-0.

Lisa Herbert and Leander Tyacke were in good form in the foursomes win, then dominated the singles matches.

In the other game, Feilding beat Rangitīkei-Marton 3-0.

Jess Williams and Von Walker won the singles and the foursomes for Feilding.

Final standings:

Men: Feilding 12 points (31 1/2 games), Palmerston North 12 (31), Manawatū 12 (24), Foxton 6 (19), Hawkestone 3 (17), Whanganui 0 (12 1/2).

Women: Manawatū White 15 points (15 games), Manawatū Red 9 (8), Feilding 9 (7), Whanganui 6 (9), Manawatū-Whanganui 3 (4), Rangitīkei-Marton 3 (3)