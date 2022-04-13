Farewell to Stu McGrail, the witty gentleman of the racing game

Stu McGrail on his final day when he retired as a judge in his loft at the Whanganui Racecourse, in September 2016.

When popular Central Districts horse-racing personality Stu McGrail phoned his mates from Bundaberg Base Hospital in Queensland on Saturday, it was to tell them he was running his last race and it was time to declare his innings closed.

I was privileged to get one of those calls and when pressed as to what he meant, he said the doctors had given him just days of breathing left.

Sadly, it proved to be hours, about eight in fact, and he died on Saturday just two months short of his 86th year.

His sons felt it was fitting he departed on a race-day Saturday.

David Unwin/Stuff Racing scribe Stu McGrail brought his tinder dry humour to both the press rooms at race meetings and to the course workers' smoko room at Awapuni.

McGrail had stressed to his family he didn't want any resuscitation, no paddles, no ICU: ''Just take all of the gear off.''

He said he'd watch the Sydney Cup races, farewell his family including granddaughter Eva, and he'd be off, phlegmatic as ever.

His cast-iron constitution, which had seen off many medical misadventures, had finally expired after a lifetime of stubbornly smoking roll-your-owns and indulging his sweet tooth which always included an icecream on the way home after the races.

Racing was his passion from his youth in Whanganui when Turf Digest was his required reading at school. Later he was recruited to write racing for the Hawke's Bay Herald Tribune. Away from racing, his sports were bowls, golf and cricket.

Bundaberg came into it during a visit there to son Greg and his wife Tanya in 2017.

After a serious turn one night, paramedics used paddles to bring McGrail back from the abyss and then surgeons revived him from the dark side on the operating table. A pacemaker was inserted but he wasn't fit to fly back to son Kelvin's farm at Colyton and, anyway, Covid intervened.

McGrail prospered for another five years with spoiling from the family, soaking up the Queensland sunshine at the Palm Lake Resort Bargara, winning there at snooker, cards and bowls with steel arm attached.

He grew a moustache and befriended a woman in a neighbouring villa who he said was ''the pick of the bunch'', as if he'd spotted her in the birdcage.

Almost everyone in Central racing knew him and news of his death lit up the phone lines and social media this week.

Supplied Stu McGrail was in his element when out with the horses on son Kelvinâs farm at Colyton.

He wrote racing and bowls for the Manawatū Standard. He said he would never play bowls but did dip his toes in it at the Northern Bowling Club before switching to Palmerston North and for his pains (his words), he served on the Bowls Manawatū committee.

Golf was another vice. His name is on the Linton Camp Golf Club honours board for his hole-in-one on the 17th when he used a 3-wood, plenty of club, only to then lose the prized ball on the 18th.

For years McGrail drove to race meetings up and down the East Coast, as far as Gisborne, and across to New Plymouth. He came to Palmerston North in 1971 to take over the NZ Racing Form Record and tipping sheet, the Sports Gazette.

Racing took him to Macau near Hong Kong, with his late wife Shirley, for two years as a handicapper before spending 15 years as the Woodville-Pahīatua Racing Club secretary.

As a tipster, he was known for coming up with a “roughie”. He brought his tinder dry humour to press rooms at race meetings and to the course workers' smoko room at Awapuni.

As a judge at meetings, Trackside viewers would recognise the gravelly voice announcing the placings and we can now reveal he wasn't averse to a lazy five-each-way flutter while on the job.

Because he was handicapping, he was told to sell his share of the horse Skadoot (five wins), so he sold it to wife Shirley for 10 cents. In 1979, Skadoot won an open handicap race at Awapuni and Stu was spotted counting the copious winnings on a table that night.

When driving on the road, with either country music or racing commentary blaring on the radio, the passenger was often asked to take the wheel at 100kmh while he rolled his ciggie. One time when entering Linton Camp, he forgot to slow down at the gate, almost took out the barrier arm and didn't blink an eye.

Another time he pitch-poled out of bed at home and somehow cut his scalp. When it was bandaged, he was telling everyone he was the new rabbi in town.

Always a charmer and a snazzy dresser, when he entered the Manawatū Standard newsroom the tipster would tip the peak of his cap to any of the women on the staff and would address them old-school as ''dear'', and the men as ''cobber''.

Many editors have since said they welcomed his warm, smiling presence in the newsroom and his chats, even if he only became tight-lipped when asked about possible winners.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor in Palmerston North.