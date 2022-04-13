Paint test pots help to bolster foodbank shelves

Out with the paint, in with the kai. Salvation Army captain Stu Lee, front, with Resene staff, from left, Rebecca Henare, Natasha Clark, Chelsea Kurene-Kawana, Connor Buckley and Gail King.

Palmerston North Salvation Army has received a boost to its foodbank shelves thanks to paint shop customers.

The annual Resene Hunger for Colour is a month-long appeal allowing people to swap a can of food in exchange for a Resene test pot, helping to bolster Salvation Army foodbank shelves.

This year Palmerston North customers provided 534 cans, which were handed over to Salvation Army Captain Stu Lee at Resene on Wednesday.

Lee said the campaign provided a welcome boost to the warehouse, where it was making a difference to people struggling in the community.

“We are seeing people come through our doors, that are struggling, that normally wouldn’t come for support.

“The emotion for the people coming through, and the tears that are flowing, it’s indescribable to see, but it’s a privilege to be in a space to be able to help make a difference.”

Nationwide donations from the campaign have drummed up 15,000 cans of food. In the eight years since the appeal began, its bolstered foodbank shelves by 290,000 cans.

Resene Palmerston North colourshop manager Gail King said the shop was thrilled by the response from customers.

‘‘We’re really impressed by how many Palmerston North people have supported us this year.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Resene and Salvation Army have held their annual hunger for colour campaign where people swap a can of food for a test pot.

“We’re very proud of being part of this campaign, working with people in the Manawatū to make a difference to struggling people here and adding to customers lives.”

Lee said the community always provided fantastic support for its foodbanks by giving generously to appeals. The charity was also grateful for the continuous support provided by businesses and organisations.

“Every little bit makes a difference.”