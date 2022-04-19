Feilding RSA adamant Anzac Day service will be just as meaningful

Anzac Day commemorations may be subdued due the absence of the defence force’s involvement, but they will be no less special, says a member of the town’s Returned Services Association.

The ceremony would not feature a march through the town nor would cadets be present to act as catafalque guard after the defence force restricted the involvement of personnel due to Covid concerns.

There will be a public assembly at the Feilding cenotaph in Manchester Square where, at 6.20am, veterans will assemble in formation before the service commences at 6.30am.

The Feilding Brass Band will be there in support and local organisations will be given the opportunity to lay wreaths in remembrance.

Feilding RSA president Captain Barrie Law said despite the changes, the service would mean just as much to the community.

“The only queries have been around why we weren't doing a parade, when national office indicated that we should do a meaningful one in the cenotaph area.

“But given the restrictions that were in place at the time of planning, we couldn't have a crowd. There’s no way we could have controlled entry to it, the cost would have been prohibitive for our small RSA and if something were to go wrong, we would be held accountable.”

Situated within commuting distance of both the Ōhakea Air Force base and the Linton Military Camp, Feilding is home to a number of defence force staff.

Though the older veterans from World War II and Vietnam were starting to pass on, veterans from New Zealand’s recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan were becoming increasingly visible at Anzac commemorations.

Law said community concerns around the subdued proceedings would be put to rest.

Law said that overall, there had been a broad agreement among the community.

“I think everybody gets it and understands why it's happening. But we’ve made sure returned service people can muster and families can come down and support them.

“It’s really no different to what we’d normally do except we’re not marching, but it’ll definitely still be a meaning, purposeful, and respectful service.”

Despite recent changes in restrictions to orange alert level, Anzac Day commemorations around the region vary quite significantly.

Palmerston North’s service would be broadly similar to Feilding’s while both Shannon and Manakau cancelled services.

Levin and Foxton were both holding full parades with many services and ceremonies throughout the day.

A dawn service and a civic ceremony will be held in Foxton while Levin will host two ceremonies.