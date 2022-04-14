Levin Landfill decision pushed back after tense council meeting

Solid waste from Horowhenua is being sent to Bonny Glen Landfill while a decision is made on the future of the Levin Landfill.

A decision on the future of the Levin Landfill has been kicked down the road by Horowhenua District Council.

A 7-4 vote has favoured deferring the decision on closing the landfill to sometime before the end of 2025 at a meeting on Wednesday.

No decision would be made before an evaluation by incoming chief executive Monique Davidson.

The landfill has for years been the source of community complaints about odour, management of leachate, and its impact on the surrounding environment.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff People protest in support of closing the Levin Landfill outside the Horowhenua District Council building in November.

The decision came after four hours of tense, and at times dizzying, debate between councillors that included claims procedures had not been followed and insults between councillors.

Councillor Sam Jennings, who had previously removed himself from the landfill decision-making process because he had significant concerns with it, did participate in the debate.

“The only reason for that is to use this as an opportunity to take one last opportunity to place a spotlight on critical issues and flaws in this decision-making process.”

Jennings had written to the office of the Auditor-General raising concerns about the council activities relating to the decision-making process.

He said procedures had not been followed in awarding a contract worth over $850,000 for a report on the future of the landfill.

Councillor Wayne Bishop also raised concerns about the procurement process in contracting Morrison Solutions for the report.

Supplied/Stuff Horowhenua District councillor Sam Jennings says he has significant concerns with the Levin Landfill decision-making process. (File photo)

He said this decision was one that would define the triennium of this council and therefore a high level of accountability and transparency was needed.

Interim chief executive David Wright said the engagement with Morrison Solutions aligned originally with the value of services that was expected, but it had continued beyond that point without any further contractual arrangements.

“What I can say is I have no doubts around the quality and value of information that has been provided by Morrison Solutions.”

There were also claims of a lack of protocol during the meeting.

Cr Jennings said “we are making up the rules as we are going along” in response to a dispute over when councillor Ross Brannigan could table an alternative motion.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Councillor Wayne Bishop and deputy mayor Jo Mason. (File photo)

At one point there was an attempt to move the meeting behind closed doors in order to receive privileged information, but it was voted down 6-5.

There was also a tense moment between Cr Jennings and deputy mayor Jo Mason when Jennings thanked Mason for her “bush lawyer opinion”.

Jennings apologised for this comment after a complaint from Mason.

Councillors had previously voted in favour of closing the landfill in 2022 being their preferred option in November 2021.

This decision then went out to public consultation, with 144 of the 150 public submissions in support of closing the landfill this year.

Horowhenua’s solid waste will continue to be taken to Bonny Glen Landfill in Rangitīkei until a decision is made.